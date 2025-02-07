3 Wrestlers WWE already attempted to erase from history in 2025

It seems that WWE no longer wants to keep records of some of its former superstars. What we mean by that is that the company has erased three superstars from history, as all of them have not been seen in the company over the past few years.

That said, let's take a look at who these superstars are and what actions WWE took to erase them from history.

#3. Matt Riddle parted ways with the company in 2023

The former Tag Team Champion left in September 2023 after repeatedly violating the company's wellness policy. He was considered one of the top stars in the company and a fan favorite teaming up with Randy Orton when they became Tag Team Champions as RK-Bro.

It appears that Riddle and WWE parted ways on bad terms, as the former is not in a video that the company released on YouTube, The Director's Cut, from the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

All 29 superstars who were part of it are featured in the video, except Matt Riddle, which should be proof that Creative has no plans to bring him back anytime soon and has decided to move on from him.

#2. Jon Moxley left the company in 2019

Jon Moxley last appeared in WWE in 2019. Although he was a top star at the time, booking frustrations and his inability to communicate with Creative led to his departure.

Following his departure, he moved to AEW and has been with Tony Khan's company since then. He is a four-time World Champion, and he is the current World Champion.

Jon Moxley (aka Dean Ambrose) does not want to return to the Stamford-based company. He is under contract with AEW for a few more years. As for WWE, it appears that they have erased him from history following a video with the top matches of Monday Night RAW, where Moxley is not featured.

The promotion has erased him from the thumbnail, keeping the other two former Shield members, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

#1. Brock Lesnar has been out of WWE since August 2023

Brock Lesnar is considered one of the most dominant wrestlers of all time in WWE. He has been out of action since August 2023, when his rivalry with Cody Rhodes came to an end. Since then, he hasn't shown up amid alleged but serious legal implications.

A few months ago, CCO Triple H said the door was open for the Beast Incarnate's return. However, as the legal issues continue, the company appears to have decided to move on from him. They have removed the majority of his merchandise from the company's shop and reduced the prices of Lesnar's products.

This means that The Beast Incarnate may not return to the company anytime soon. Given this, it wouldn't be surprising if they continued to remove his merchandise and images from the official website.

