3 Wrestling Dads That Are Real And 2 That Are Fake

Nicolas Eastwood

In this article, we look at 3 wrestling dads that are actually real, and 2 that are completely fake...

As we have mentioned in previous articles, there truly isn't anything Vince McMahon loves more than second and third generation Superstars -- talent such as Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, The Rock, Natalya, The Usos among countless others. While it's clear these performers have an easier time honing their craft and "learning the ropes" so to speak, it's not arguable that Vince has a soft spot for wrestlers with sports entertainment running in their blood regardless of talent.

Despite the fact that there are plenty of WWE Superstars with family history in the business (their fathers and grandfathers usually), Vince certainly isn't opposed to creating or fabricating father-son relations in WWE, and then attempting to get fans to believe the relationship is actually real even though it is all scripted.

However, with the changing times and fans becoming more and more knowledgeable of the business as well as the backstory of most wrestlers, getting fans to believe in kayfabe family ties is pretty well next to impossible -- just look at the Jason Jordan and Kurt Angle storyline from 2017 which we will discuss in-depth later on.

Back in the good old WWE days (80s and 90s), storylines like this would have been possible, but in today's wrestling climate? Not so much... That being said, there are definitely a couple father-son duos in wrestling some of you are probably unaware of or forgotten about. Today, we are going to be looking at 3 WWE dads that are actually real, and 2 that are completely fake.

#5 Real: The Usos and Rikishi

The Usos have definitely inherited wrestling talent and swag from their father, Rikishi...

Rikishi is mainly remembered by wrestling fans for his stint in the WWE throughout the Attitude Era as that fun-loving yet equally dangerous big man who had one of the most memorable finishing moves ever -- the easily despised "Stink Face". While Rikishi wasn't a main eventer, he was still a wrestler fans tuned in to see every week, and he was very talented and agile for a man of his size.

Despite the fact Rikishi is retired from full-time wrestling, his two real-life sons Jimmy and Jey (The Usos) are continuing their father's legacy in WWE, and whenever we witness The Usos perform inside the squared circle, we can definitely see shades of Rikishi.

The photo showcased above captured the moment when The Usos had the opportunity to perform the "Too Cool" dance alongside their dad Rikishi. It cannot be argued that Rikishi is proud of his two talented sons, as they have undoubtedly become one of the WWE's most decorated and highly praised tag teams of the current era.

