3 WWE alliances that could form after the 2020 Draft and 2 that will not

With the 2020 WWE Draft now over, attention turns to the WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view and the new storylines that could potentially play out on WWE television in the near future.

Several WWE alliances came to an end in the weeks leading up to this year’s roster changes, including Andrade & Angel Garza, Bayley & Sasha Banks, Billie Kay & Peyton Royce, and Murphy & Seth Rollins.

In addition to those break-ups, the following allies were also separated in the 2020 WWE Draft: Lana & Natalya, Lucha House Party, The New Day, Otis & Tucker, and Ricochet & Apollo Crews.

Given that so many WWE Superstars have been left without any allies, it is inevitable that we will see new tag teams and on-screen partnerships on WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown soon.

In this article, let’s take a look at three WWE alliances that could potentially form after the 2020 WWE Draft, as well as two alliances that are highly unlikely to come to fruition.

#5 Possible alliance: Jey Uso and Roman Reigns (WWE SmackDown)

Roman Reigns’ WWE Universal Championship rivalry with Jey Uso is undoubtedly one of the best WWE storylines of 2020 so far.

Advertisement

After defeating his cousin in the main event of the WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view last month, The Tribal Chief is set to face his former ally for the second time at WWE Hell in a Cell on October 25.

Once again, Reigns’ WWE Universal Championship will be on the line. On this occasion, however, the rematch will take place inside Hell in a Cell and it will also have an “I Quit” stipulation.

If Jey Uso quits at WWE Hell in a Cell, the storyline seems to be heading towards him bowing down to Reigns and acknowledging his cousin as The Tribal Chief of their family.

Speaking to talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy in September 2020, Jey discussed the possibility of aligning with Reigns on WWE television again.

“The Bloodline will come on and off. That will always be there. But imagine us running that thing full-blown – and I would love to be heel – a heel faction. Hell yeah, bro! I wanna see some Samoan Swat Team 2.0 type of things, man. It’s written by itself, right?”

For what it is worth, Jey also revealed in the same interview that his twin brother, Jimmy Uso, should be ready to return from his knee injury in January-February 2021.

The Usos have aligned with Reigns on numerous occasions over the years in WWE, most notably in 2016 when they joined forces to battle AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows.