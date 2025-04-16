3 WWE Betrayals that could happen on Night 1 of WrestleMania 41

WWE WrestleMania 41 is right around the corner and the fans have been waiting for the action to kick-off now. Some of the biggest matches of the industry have been scheduled to take place on both nights of The Grandest Stage of Them All, and the excitement among the WWE Universe is at an all-time high.
While several storylines have culminated into massive matches at The Show of Shows, some major twists might end up changing the course of the rivalry altogether. Over the years, WrestleMania has featured some huge twists and turns, which have ended up proving to be career-altering for the stars.
Night One of WrestleMania 41 is scheduled to feature some spectacular matches, with the main event being the highly anticipated Triple Threat bout between Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk. Some massive betrayals are expected to change the entire landscape of the storylines, and Night One might feature some of them.
Let's check out a few betrayals that could happen on Night One at The Grandest Stage of Them All.
#3. Bianca Belair attacks Jade Cargill
Jade Cargill made a massive return during the initial moments of the Women's Elimination Chamber Match to unleash an assault on Naomi for the parking lot attack that kept Cargill out of action for months. While Bianca Belair couldn't believe that Naomi was the mystery attacker, she could end up being involved in this as well.
Belair could assault Jade Cargill during her match with Naomi on Night One, to reveal that she was also involved in the attack with the former women's champion. This could end up being a massive distraction, helping Naomi win the match on Night One and shocking the WWE Universe at The Show of Shows.
#2. Solo Sikoa betrays Jacob Fatu and costs him the United States Championship match
Over the past couple of months, things haven't been great between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. Both men have argued with each other multiple times during the course, and are expected to tear each other apart very soon.
Jacob Fatu will challenge LA Knight for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 41 while Solo Sikoa doesn't have a match scheduled, which might lead to the former Tribal Chief standing in Fatu's corner.
Solo Sikoa could finally take out his frustrations on The Samoan Werewolf during the match on Night One and build a feud with the star to face each other at the upcoming blockbuster premium live event from St. Louis, WWE Backlash 2025.
#1. Paul Heyman aligns with Seth Rollins and betrays Roman Reigns and CM Punk in the main event of WrestleMania 41
The Triple Threat match between Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk is one of the most anticipated matches of the entire card at WrestleMania 41. The three men share a lot of history and seemingly have a lot of hatred for each other. They have confronted each other numerous times on The Road to WrestleMania, and their rivalry is as heated as it could get ahead of The Showcase of The Immortals.
One of the major pieces of this entire feud is Paul Heyman, who has already betrayed Roman Reigns and has promised to stand in CM Punk's corner, which was the favor The Best in the World had in his back pocket since Survivor Series last year.
However, there have been a lot of speculations and teases that the WWE Hall of Famer might end up betraying CM Punk as well, changing the course of the industry by aligning with The Visionary Seth Rollins. A potential alliance with the former World Heavyweight Champion could change the landscape of the Stamford-based promotion, with both men dominating the entire roster in the coming days.