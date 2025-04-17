3 WWE betrayals that could happen on Night 2 of WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 is just around the corner, and the internet has not stopped talking about the potential betrayals that could leave the world in awe by the end of the night. The Grandest Stage of Them All has excited the whole world with the immense star power set to feature on the show.

In addition, the potential betrayals that could change the landscape of the industry have had everyone talking. With WrestleMania just a couple of days away, the wait for fans is about to end, and some massive surprises are set to be featured on WWE TV.

While some massive betrayals might end up making headlines on Night One of The Show of Shows, let's check out a few that could steal the spotlight on Night Two.

#3. Liv Morgan could help Dominik Mysterio pin Finn Balor

The Fatal Four-Way match for the Intercontinental Championship already has a plethora of eyes on it, and the possibility of the Judgment Day breaking up is at an all-time high. Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor have been having issues with each other for quite some time, and their arguments could finally culminate in a rivalry at The Show of Shows.

Liv Morgan has not been a fan of Finn Balor over the past few weeks and could come out to cost the former Universal Champion an opportunity to clinch a singles title victory at WrestleMania. Morgan could come out to distract everyone and ultimately help Dominik Mysterio pin Balor.

This would unofficially mark the end of Balor in the faction and help WWE build an incredible feud between The Prince and the new Intercontinental Champion, Dominik Mysterio.

#2. Seth Rollins could betray his friend Cody Rhodes and align with The Rock

Seth Rollins is set to have a massive match in the main event of Night One, against CM Punk and Roman Reigns, which has already got the world talking. Furthermore, there is a possibility that The Visionary will make his presence felt on Night Two of WrestleMania 41, making headlines by betraying Cody Rhodes.

For weeks now, there have been speculations that the former World Heavyweight Champion will align with The Rock and take over the entire roster with dominance. Rollins announcing himself as the third member of The Final Boss' group could be one of the best decisions from Triple H, and might completely change the landscape of the main event scene among the roster.

#1. Cody Rhodes could align with The Rock while John Cena is battered at WrestleMania

Cody Rhodes was always the first choice to sell his soul and align with The Brahma Bull, which The American Nightmare rejected at Elimination Chamber. While the Undisputed WWE Champion denied it, this could become a trap for John Cena.

Rhodes could unleash an attack on Cena when The Rock makes his way out. While trying to take The American Nightmare down, The Final Boss could take John Cena out, allowing Rhodes to make his alliance with The Rock official. This would further turn Cena into a babyface once again, which is something the fans want before the Franchise Player retires.

With a lot of possible betrayals, it is clear that The Grandest Stage Of Them All would alter the landscape of WWE. Fans will have to wait and see what happens when the unreal action kicks off at WrestleMania 41.

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More