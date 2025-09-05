3 WWE couples split rumors that were true and 2 that weren’t

While WWE has been giving out some of the best storylines and matches over the years, fans have a hint of everything about to happen, thanks to the rumors. Not every return is surprising anymore, as rumors make sure that the WWE Universe already knows what is about to happen.

Not only do rumors emerge from internal discussions within the company, but they also manage to reveal things about the superstars’ personal lives. However, it isn’t necessary that these rumors are always true. Let’s check out a few personal rumors about WWE couples splitting that were true, and some that were just rumors.

#5. True: Liv Morgan and Bo Dallas

WWE star Liv Morgan and Bo Dallas, portraying to the fans around the world as Uncle Howdy, were said to be in a relationship since 2023. Both stars currently compete on different brands and have never confirmed their relationship.

However, in late 2024, rumors about the couple splitting circulated on the internet. While neither star commented on the rumors, Morgan, during an interview, revealed that she was single and doesn’t currently have any dating plans.

#4. Not True: Natalya and Tyson Kidd

One of the most iconic couples in the professional wrestling industry, Natalya and Tyson Kidd have been together for years. The couple married in June 2013 and were often seen together on TV on Total Divas.

However, a few years ago, rumors of the couple splitting gained the attention of millions on the internet. The two also consulted a divorce attorney, which was featured on the Total Divas show as well, which sparked the rumors even more. However, soon after, the couple managed to work things out.

#3. True: Lana and Rusev

Another couple often seen together on screen, Lana and Rusev, were rumored to have separated after years of marriage in 2023. The news of their split surprised fans because of the work they did together, and many weren’t ready to completely accept it.

However, TMZ later confirmed the couple’s divorce, which ended up making the rumors true. Although the couple did split, they reconciled, and they renewed their wedding vows a few months later.

#2. Not True: WWE's Power Couple - Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

One of the most shocking split rumors WWE fans have ever witnessed was about the company's Chief Content Officer, Triple H. The iconic duo of The Game and Stephanie McMahon has been together for years, but rumors of their split did surface on the internet a few months ago.

However, the rumors were shut down after a public appearance from the couple took away all the attention of fans, which confirmed that Triple H and Stephanie McMahon were still one of the most powerful couples in the company's history.

#1. True: Charlotte Flair and Andrade

Another shocking rumor about a couple’s split that surfaced on the internet recently was of Charlotte Flair and Andrade. They married in 2022 and had been together for a long time before the rumors made it to the internet.

Flair and Andrade did really split. The couple recently divorced and separated after years of happiness together, which garnered a lot of fan attention from fans. They also subtly confirmed their split on social media.

