3 WWE couples who surprised fans with their breakup

WWE earlier had strict rules and regulations in place for superstars to date among themselves. Gradually, over time, the weightage of these guidelines was lifted. Some intertwined their relationships into storylines, and a few kept it private.

Recently, former WWE Superstars CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana, and Miro, formerly known as Rusev, announced their separation. The two stars are currently associated with AEW. The former couple met through wrestling and tied the knot in 2016. The breakup came as a shock to many people, given how intimate and close they seemed in their relationship.

This is not the first time a wrestling couple broke up and left fans stunned in the aftermath. Below are three WWE couples who surprised fans with their breakup.

#3. "Macho Man" Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth

The late Randy Savage made his WWE debut in 1985, which happened to be a crucial period in the Stamford-based company's growth trajectory. It paved the way for many notable stars who are held in high regard today.

"Macho Man" Randy Savage met his first wife, the late Elizabeth Hulette, also known as Miss Elizabeth, at a gym, and they got married in 1984. During his transition from the Continental Wrestling Association (CWA) to WWE, Savage needed a manager and instantly brought in Miss Elizabeth.

Randy Savage soon became a heel and took on a preposterous, jealous gimmick and would interrogate whoever attempted to talk to his wife. One of the most memorable incidents was their on-screen wedding at SummerSlam 1991, and their outfits are considered to be a prominent part of pop culture today.

In 1992, the couple made their divorce public, which left fans in shock, given their representation and declaration of love for each other on and off-screen.

#2. Chyna and Triple H

One of the most popular couples in WWE in the late 1990s was Triple H and the late Chyna. The two were kicking off their careers at the Stamford-based company and integrated their work with each other.

Chyna's physique and impeccable in-ring skills set her apart from the other talents at the time. She was the first woman to compete in the Men's Royal Rumble Match and would partake in competing against her male counterparts to help her faction, D-Generation X. They became a powerful couple on-screen, taking down whoever stood in their path and synchronized their in-ring moves.

On the personal front, The Game and Chyna started spending a lot of time together, which eventually led to their four-year relationship. There was a lot of controversy surrounding when and how their relationship ended, as many people consider Stephanie McMahon to be a centrifugal part of their breakup.

#1. Matt Hardy and Lita

In the mid to late 1990s, Matt Hardy and Lita started dating. They often trained together, which resulted in them bringing their relationship to the screen. At the time, Matt and Jeff Hardy were considered top stars, especially in the tag team division. On the other hand, Lita's association with the Hardy Boyz enabled the trio to become almost invincible and garner much popularity with WWE fans.

Nearly six years later, it turned out the couple had broken up with multiple injuries and real-life events to blame for their relationship spiraling out of control. Lita allegedly started seeing Edge, now known as Adam Copeland, while Hardy was recuperating from a knee injury. Fans were infuriated, and WWE used the real-life issues in a storyline that resulted in the infamous Edge and Matt Hardy rivalry in 2005.

Fans did not take the breakup lightly and would comment on Lita and Edge whenever they were seen in public. The couple's dedication and affection for each other, as well as the vital role they played in each other's careers, led fans to believe that nothing could set them apart.