Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 WWE Divas who suffered career-changing injuries

Pravir Rai
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
155   //    25 Sep 2018, 18:15 IST

WWE Diva AJ Lee being carried off in a stretcher
WWE Diva AJ Lee being carried off in a stretcher

WWE has used the tagline "Sexy, Smart and Powerful" to describe its female wrestlers years ago and, mostly, that has been true. With time, they have turned from being sexy to powerful. They entertain us with the same zeal and performances which their male counterparts do. Lita, Trish Stratus, Jazz, Victoria, and Molly Holly are in fact professional wrestlers who delivered astounding performances.

Some female wrestlers have suffered injuries that posed a threat to their careers. Today, I have discussed 3 WWE Divas who suffered the most devastating injuries in the history of WWE.

#3. Trish Stratus Dislocates Her Shoulder (Backlash 2006)

2007 NHL Awards Show
2007 NHL Awards Show

Mickie James and Trish Stratus fought each other at WrestleMania 22 in 2006. Trish started with kicks and punches, dominating her opponent with ease. But she soon fell to the ringside area while performing a stunt and dislocated her shoulder.

Stratus was in deep pain, but continued the fight, taking the assault from James. The match was ultimately cut-short by WWE. Her injury was so grave that she took time off to recover from the fracture.

She returned to the ring for her retirement match at Unforgiven where she won against Lita.

#2. Nikki Bella's Shin Injury (Raw, 2013)

Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards - Red Carpet
Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards - Red Carpet

On Monday Night Raw, AJ Lee teamed with the Bella Twins to fight the Funkadactyls and then-Divas champion Kaitlyn. In the middle of the match, Kaitlyn pushed Brie Bella towards the ropes where Nikki Bella was standing. The impact of Brie’s shoulder sent her sister sailing off the ring apron and to the arena floor.

She suffered a shin injury that took weeks of rehabilitation. Nikki returned to the ring sporting a new look and using a more strength-based offense. She became an essential part of the rivalry between Stephanie McMahon and her sister Brie.

1 / 2 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Trish Stratus Nikki Bella Leisure Reading
Pravir Rai
ANALYST
I am an IT professional and a writer.
3 WWE legends who suffered the most devastating injuries...
RELATED STORY
1 WWE Star Who May Have Suffered An Injury and 3 WWE...
RELATED STORY
4 Other WWE Stars Who Suffered Legitimate Injuries At...
RELATED STORY
3 Most Horrific Injuries Suffered by the Shield
RELATED STORY
3 WWE Superstars who retired very early
RELATED STORY
20 WWE Divas without makeup
RELATED STORY
What if Kaitlyn never left the WWE?
RELATED STORY
4 Weirdest and Absurd Randy Orton Injuries No One Saw Coming
RELATED STORY
3 random WWE Tag Team pairings who became champions
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why The Bella Twins are not as good as the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us