3 WWE Divas who suffered career-changing injuries

WWE Diva AJ Lee being carried off in a stretcher

WWE has used the tagline "Sexy, Smart and Powerful" to describe its female wrestlers years ago and, mostly, that has been true. With time, they have turned from being sexy to powerful. They entertain us with the same zeal and performances which their male counterparts do. Lita, Trish Stratus, Jazz, Victoria, and Molly Holly are in fact professional wrestlers who delivered astounding performances.

Some female wrestlers have suffered injuries that posed a threat to their careers. Today, I have discussed 3 WWE Divas who suffered the most devastating injuries in the history of WWE.

#3. Trish Stratus Dislocates Her Shoulder (Backlash 2006)

Mickie James and Trish Stratus fought each other at WrestleMania 22 in 2006. Trish started with kicks and punches, dominating her opponent with ease. But she soon fell to the ringside area while performing a stunt and dislocated her shoulder.

Stratus was in deep pain, but continued the fight, taking the assault from James. The match was ultimately cut-short by WWE. Her injury was so grave that she took time off to recover from the fracture.

She returned to the ring for her retirement match at Unforgiven where she won against Lita.

#2. Nikki Bella's Shin Injury (Raw, 2013)

On Monday Night Raw, AJ Lee teamed with the Bella Twins to fight the Funkadactyls and then-Divas champion Kaitlyn. In the middle of the match, Kaitlyn pushed Brie Bella towards the ropes where Nikki Bella was standing. The impact of Brie’s shoulder sent her sister sailing off the ring apron and to the arena floor.

She suffered a shin injury that took weeks of rehabilitation. Nikki returned to the ring sporting a new look and using a more strength-based offense. She became an essential part of the rivalry between Stephanie McMahon and her sister Brie.

