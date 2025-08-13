3 WWE Dream matches that are still possible in 2025

Given the sheer number of megastars in WWE, there are endless dream matches, whether first-time-ever ones or rematches between two evolved versions of certain characters. Unfortunately, a lot of these megastars are likely to retire soon. Time is of the essence, especially considering the modern method of WWE storytelling—slow, layered, and gradual.

With just over four months remaining in the calendar year, in this article, we shall discuss three realistic first-time-ever dream matches that WWE may present to its fans over the remaining course of 2025.

#1. CM Punk vs. LA Knight

CM Punk and LA Knight are very similar personalities: they talk a big game, they're not afraid to make enemies, they have massive egos, and they do what they want and they want.

The Best in the World and Knight may be two of the most beloved wrestlers in WWE. They seamlessly transition between bada**es that don't take BS and underdog babyfaces who are fighting the odds.

A conflict between the two has been brewing for quite some time, and while the two may be allied on the road to WarGames, if one of them ends up winning the World Heavyweight Championship this year, the other could be a very interesting opponent and legitimate contender for the other.

The potential program won't need to be a blood feud either. Merely interacting with Punk in a prominent manner could boost LA Knight's credibility and star power while also creating captivating television.

#2. Roman Reigns vs. Bron Breakker

With Roman Reigns advertised for Clash in Paris, it seems likely that The Tribal Chief will be battling The Tribal Thief. Bronson Reed vs. Reigns, until a while ago, would be on no one's list of matches that they need to see, but Paul Heyman has sprinkled his bit of magic to make this a must-see showdown.

After Roman Reigns conquers the mountain of a man, next up for him could be Bron Breakker. While CM Punk stays busy with the World Heavyweight Champion, Reigns could check a dream match off his list as he takes on Breakker in a singles match at a premium live event.

The story is obviously there, and there are parallels between the two—"The Big Dog" moniker, the hellacious Spear, and the prospect of Bron Breakker potentially being the biggest star in WWE in a few years that make this all the more exciting.

Breakker vs. Reigns would surely be one for the ages, but a build-up could generate major hype for this. If it doesn't happen in 2025, WWE may build it up big enough for WrestleMania 42, too.

#1. John Cena vs. Gunther

There was rampant speculation that John Cena may challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at this year's WrestleMania. WWE went with having Cena go up against Cody Rhodes instead, even turning The Face That Runs The Place heel. The rest, as they say, is history.

Just because they didn't wrestle at WrestleMania does not mean Gunther can't be one of Cena's last opponents. Much like Goldberg, The Ring General could be Cena's last rival, and the one to officially retire The Greatest of All Time. Cena putting over Gunther with his hometown crowd firmly behind him as he tries to channel Super Cena one last time would be, as the kids say, CINEMA.

To add more fuel to the buildup, the World Heavyweight Championship could be on the line again, and Cena may swerve fans and promise to stay until WrestleMania 42 if he wins the title. When Gunther beats him after that prospect is dangled before the WWE Universe, he may end up becoming the biggest heel in the business.

