3 WWE heels fans refused to hate, and 3 faces they refused to cheer

09 Sep 2019

Fans often cheered the heel CM Punk, whilst WWE have struggled to get fans behind Roman Reigns.

WWE is storytelling, and like all great stories, relies on great characters.

Over the years, there have been plenty of heroes for fans to rally behind, from Hulk Hogan in the 80s, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin in the 90s and stars like Seth Rollins in the modern-day.

And conversely, there have been plenty of heels to despise, with perhaps the greatest of all time being the evil Mr. McMahon.

But though the company clearly wants fans to go one way in cheering some Superstars and booing others, things are rarely that easy.

Here are three dastardly heels in WWE that fans couldn't help but love, as well as 3 babyfaces they refused to cheer.

#6 Heel fans refused to hate: Braun Strowman (2017)

Fans often cheered the heel antics of Braun Strowman.

Though he may be one of the most popular faces on Monday Night RAW, it wasn't too long ago that Braun Strowman was classified as a heel. The Monster Among Men certainly did plenty of heelish antics that should have had the fans against him, but Strowman instead was quickly adored by the WWE Universe.

One thing that probably influenced this, was Strowman's feud with Roman Reigns in 2017, as the controversial Big Dog often bested Strowman, in what many thought was an unnecessary win for the former WWE World Champion. Eventually, Strowman's popularity proved to be too much for WWE, who treated the Monster as the face he was meant to be since then.

In late 2018, Strowman was turned heel again, aligning himself with Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre, though this only lasted a few weeks, as it's clear that the WWE Universe is firmly behind the Monster Among Men.

