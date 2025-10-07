3 WWE Hints that Roman Reigns has become Jey Uso’s Wiseman

Roman Reigns and The Usos on RAW backstage. [Image credits: WWE on X]
Roman Reigns and The Usos on RAW backstage. [Image credits: WWE on X]

WWE has officially announced Roman Reigns' match for Crown Jewel 2025. The Original Tribal Chief is set to lock horns against Bronson Reed in an Australian Street Fight match.

Besides this, the Head of the Table was engaged in major segments with The Usos. The OTC even pointed out Jimmy Uso for his actions behind Reigns' back and how he wanted Jey not to listen to his advice.

Additionally, WWE has dropped major hints suggesting that Roman has now become the Yeet Master's Wiseman on Monday Night RAW. In this article, we will be looking at those three signs.

#3. He wanted Jey to push for another World Championship reign

Previously, we have seen that Roman Reigns doesn't wish Jey Uso or any other Bloodline member to pursue the world title or to move ahead of The OTC. However, his perspective has seemingly changed now for the YEET Master, and instead, he encouraged him for another World Title reign.

Reigns refused to take any help from Jey Uso in his feud against Bronson Reed and advised him to go for the World Championship. This changed behavior of the OTC is a major hint that Roman is now acting more like a Wiseman for Jey rather than the Tribal Chief.

#2. Wants to keep Jimmy Uso away from him

Later tonight, Roman Reigns confronted Jimmy Uso backstage for his words against the OTC behind his back. Reign disclosed that he heard everything and knew that Big Jim did not want Jey to take his advice. Instead, the Head of the Table wanted Jimmy to sideline himself from the YEET Master and to stay away from his path.

This suggests that Reigns genuinely wants Jey to adopt a villainous persona and capitalize on his aggressive nature as a strategic advantage. This subtly hints that Roman is now acting like a Wiseman to the 40-year-old star, and this is why he wanted to keep Jimmy Uso away from him.

#1. Roman Reigns is giving advice and commands to Jey Uso himself

On Monday Night RAW, Roman Reigns himself came in front and advised the YEET Master. He is guiding Jey on the path of success and putting all his efforts in this direction. We have not seen the OTC putting such efforts into anyone, except that he was more selfish in the past.

Meanwhile, this revised approach of Roman Reigns towards Jey Uso appears to be a hint that he could be becoming a mentor to the Yeet Master.

