5 Things WWE subtly told us on the go-home episode of RAW before Crown Jewel 2025

WWE RAW before Crown Jewel 2025 has concluded. Fans saw major ups and downs in tonight's RAW, especially in The Bloodline Saga. In addition, there was decent progress in The Judgment Day storyline, and the company also hyped the John Cena vs. AJ Styles match.

In this article, we will be looking at five things WWE subtly told us on the final edition of RAW before the Perth, Australia PLE.

#5. Asuka is bullying Kairi Sane

Wrestling Pics & Clips @WrestleClips ASUKA SLAPPED TF OUT OF POOR KAIRI SANE DAMN 😭 #WWERaw

A few weeks ago, Asuka and Kairi Sane turned their backs on IYO SKY. Now, it's official that The Kabuki Warriors will face SKY and Rhea Ripley at Crown Jewel 2025.

However, from the start of this feud, it's clear that Kairi was forced by The Empress of Tomorrow to do every wrong thing. Even during RAW this week, Asuka revealed that Sane will face SKY in a singles match. Meanwhile, after her disagreement, the former Women's Champion slapped her face.

This subtly confirms that Asuka is bullying Kairi Sane and pushing her to stand against The Genius of the Sky.

#4. LA Knight could be next in line for Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship

Mind Blown @Mind_Blown99 GIVE. LA KNIGHT. A. WORLD. TITLE. #WWERaw

WWE addressed Seth Rollins' next title contender when LA Knight, CM Punk, and Jey Uso were involved in a heated segment. The Megastar claimed he is the next worthy contender. In the main event, he pinned The YEET Master by outsmarting The Best in the World and taking advantage of his GTS move.

Knight is gaining momentum on Monday Night RAW, subtly hinting that he could be the next in line for Seth Rollins' World Championship after Crown Jewel. WWE might be saving CM Punk vs. The Visionary for future PLEs.

#3. The Usos are done working together

There were visible conflicts between The Usos on Monday Night RAW. Jey and Jimmy Uso weren't on the same page. Also, The YEET Master prefers to listen to Roman Reigns' commands rather than Big Jim's advice. He also showed displeasure when Jimmy stopped him from attacking the Voice of the Voiceless.

In a backstage segment with the OTC, Jey also ignored Jimmy Uso. All this indicates that the Samoan Twins are done as a tag team and could be breaking up soon on Monday Night RAW.

#2. Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman won't be together for much longer

TribaI Wrestling @TribalMegastar "If you lose to Cody Rhodes, at some point, I have to ask myself why I picked you over Roman Reigns." - Paul Heyman THIS SEGMENT WAS ABSOLUTELY AMAZING 🔥 THE PRESSURE IS HIGH FOR SETH ROLLINS 👀 #WWERaw

Not only The Usos, but WWE also planted seeds for the separation of Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman. In a backstage conversation, The Oracle was telling The Visionary about the importance of beating Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel and what would happen if he suffered a loss.

Heyman discussed how Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed will lose their faith in The Vision faction. Additionally, Rollins' World Champion status will also be in jeopardy. Soon, when The Architect asked Heyman about his actions if he failed to defeat The American Nightmare, the former Wiseman replied that it would lead him to rethink why he chose Seth Rollins over Reigns.

This segment subtly hints that Rollins and Heyman won't be together for much longer in WWE.

#1. Jey Uso positioned as the next Roman Reigns in WWE

WWE @WWE "I'm not like you. Jey is NOTHING like you." Jimmy Uso kept it real with Roman Reigns. 😲 @WWEUsos @WWERomanReigns

Roman Reigns pushed Jey Uso to become the World Champion again and refused to get his help against Bronson Reed. The OTC also instructed him to focus on his singles career, as many doors of opportunity are still open for him.

Later, The Head of the Table also advised Jimmy to stay out of Jey Uso's way and let him follow the OTC's advice. Reigns is focusing on The YEET Master, and WWE is pushing him hard in the storyline, seemingly indicating that he is being positioned as the next Roman Reigns.

Already, CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jimmy Uso have pointed out how Jey is becoming a 'little Roman Reigns' in WWE.

