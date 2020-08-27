3 WWE injuries in 2020 that were real and 3 that were purely storyline

Injuries can happen at any time or in any moment for many WWE stars and whilst some of these minor injuries will only see a star missing for around a week, there are others that keep the Superstars on the sidelines for much longer.

In recent months, several WWE stars have been written off TV through injury but whilst some of these injuries were very real and will require surgical intervention, others were for storyline purposes and were designed to allow the star in question to have some time away from the company.

Whilst sometimes it's hard to determine which injuries are real and which are scripted, there are many stars at present who are at home on leave rather than looking to rehab injuries and be assessed ahead of a return.

#6. Real WWE injury: Edge

Edge

The Rated R Superstar returned to WWE after almost a decade on the sidelines due to injury back at The Royal Rumble. Edge then stepped into a deeply personal feud with Randy Orton which led to a Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania, where Edge was victorious.

The two men then fought it out in a rematch at Backlash that was dubbed 'The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever'. This time around, Randy Orton was able to pick up the win to even the score, but Edge was seriously injured in the process.

It was later revealed that the former 11-time World Champion had suffered torn triceps in the match that would require surgery. It was estimated that the injury would keep Edge out of action in WWE for between four and eight months. This timeline means that at the very least, the Rated R Superstar should be back in action in time for next year's WrestleMania.