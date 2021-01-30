3 WWE injuries that were fake and 3 that forced Superstars to retire

WWE and professional wrestling as a whole is a scripted presentation, with the results being pre-determined and matches planned in advance. This doesn't deter the fact that injuries are a big part of WWE. Having matches on a weekly basis ends up putting a WWE Superstar at the risk of suffering an injury.

Over the past several decades, we have seen a number of WWE Superstars suffering injuries that put them out of action for months on end. Who can forget John Cena's epic return at the 2008 Royal Rumble event, after being on the sideline for several months, or WWE Hall of Famer Edge's injury that forced him to retire?

Not every injury is real though, with Superstars sometimes feigning injury for the sake of a storyline. In this list, we will take a look at three times WWE Superstars faked an injury, in order to get an upper hand over their opponents. We will also focus on the other side of the coin, and take a look a three real injuries that forced WWE Superstars to retire.

#6 Alexa Bliss leaves fans in concern during a match against Sasha Banks

Alexa Bliss

On the road to WWE Great Balls Of Fire 2017, Alexa Bliss was holding the RAW Women's title belt. She had retained the same against Bayley at WWE Extreme Rules. A No. 1 contenders match was announced to determine Bliss' next challenger, which was won by Sasha Banks. At the pay-per-view, Banks took on Bliss with the latter's title on the line.

Alexa Bliss fooled Sasha Banks as well as the WWE Universe on that night

At one point during the match, Sasha Banks targeted Bliss' arm, and Bliss headed towards a corner, tending to it. It looked like Bliss' arm had bent backwards, in a disturbing visual. The WWE Universe was concerned for Bliss' well-being after seeing her arm in such a state, but they quickly learned that it was all for naught, as Bliss had fooled them and Banks in order to gain an advantage. Bliss was double-jointed and had feigned the injury in order to throw Banks off-guard. In the end, Sasha Banks won the match via count-out, thus allowing Bliss to leave the arena with the RAW Women's title still on her waist.