3 WWE Legends who could return on the RAW after WrestleMania

The RAW after WrestleMania was once perceived as just another show back in the day. Nowadays, it's usually one of WWE's best episodes of the year.

The surprising receptions fans give some superstars may not always be what WWE intended, but you can bet that the crowd in attendance is going to make their presence felt, regardless.

As history shows, surprises don't just come in the form of the fans' live feedback, they also come in the form of returns, as well.

With that being said, here are a few WWE Legends who could make a return to the red brand after WrestleMania 38.

#3 The Undertaker could appear following his WWE Hall of Fame induction

The Deadman will officially become a WWE Hall of Famer in less than a month. It goes without saying that after 3 decades of dominance and a WrestleMania streak that brought more attention than world title matches, The Undertaker's induction is well over due.

Although he's retired from full-time competition, this doesn't discount the fact that we can and probably will see The Undertaker pop up on RAW or SmackDown in the near future. The RAW after WrestleMania might just be the ideal time.

Whether he shows up as The Phenom or rocks the biker look as Big Evil, a surprise Undertaker appearance is a sure-fire way to elicit a positive response from the fans.

#2 Stone Cold Steve Austin may have more than one appearance on his mind

With nothing lined up for WrestleMania at the moment, Kevin Owens closed out this week's RAW by inviting Stone Cold Steve Austin to a very special WrestleMania edition of The KO Show.

The Rattlesnake has been rumored to make a surprise return at this year's WrestleMania for a while now. If the rumors are true, then Kevin Owens will most likely be on the receiving end of a Stone Cold Stunner on The Grandest Stage of them All.

It doesn't happen often, but sometimes, a legend's appearance at a WWE premier live event isn't always one-and-done. That one appearance turns out to be the start of several, or even a part-time run, in rare cases.

Could this be the case with Stone Cold or is it just wishful thinking?

#1 Trish Stratus could give RAW some overdue Stratusfaction

It may be hard to believe, but it's been nearly 3 years since Trish Stratus has featured in a match. Her most recent opponent was Charlotte Flair and of course, the event was the 2019 edition of SummerSlam.

Stratus is not yet slated to make a televised return, but she is scheduled for a house show appearance on March 26th in Kitchener. It wouldn't be a stretch to expect that the former 7 time Women's Champion will be on your TV screen again sooner rather than later.

It doesn't look like Trish will be on the card at this year’s WrestleMania, but there is still a possibility for the Monday Night RAW following the event.

A WWE veteran points out the turning point from where Roman Reigns gained the crowd's respect here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Trish Stratus make a return? Yes No 3 votes so far