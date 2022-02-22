WWE News Roundup: Hall of Famer's return confirmed, Details on Roman Reigns' apology to former champion, Former world champion's return plan criticized 

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest stories and rumors from the world of WWE. With WrestleMania just six weeks away, there is a lot of buzz surrounding the company.

One of the biggest rumors doing the rounds is that Stone Cold may finally make his big return at WrestleMania. A veteran of the industry thinks that having Austin return would not be good for anyone. Apart from that, we will also take a look at why Roman Reigns apologized to Isiah Scott and much more.

We will also take a look at other interesting topics.

#5 Vince Russo doesn't think Stone Cold should return to WWE

ChanMan @ChandranTheMan A young Kevin Owens meeting Stone Cold Steve Austin. A young Kevin Owens meeting Stone Cold Steve Austin. https://t.co/MkMBWlUS6Z

Former WWE writer Vince Russo does not think that Steve Austin making a return is something anyone cares about now. Speaking on SportsKeeda's Writing with Russo, he stated that only hardcore fans are interested in seeing Austin return. He believes that casual fans have moved on.

''No casual fan cares about that. The only people that care about that, Chris, are the people watching the show. Nobody else gives a crap about that. And Chris, you know with me, bro, I am a very logical guy. Now, Austin has said on the record, he said on the record, why would I come back? Like, what would be the point?'' said Russo

He added that Stone Cold has himself said in the past that it would make no sense for him to make an in-ring return. Austin is 57-years-old and has stayed away from in-ring action for the past 19 years.

Fans have been clamoring to see The Rattlesnake return to the ring ever since rumors of his return started doing the rounds.

