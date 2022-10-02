3 WWE Legends who could return as Special Guest Referees at Extreme Rules 2022

Daniel Cormier, the UFC Veteran, will reportedly be the Special Guest Referee in the high-profile Fight Pit Match between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle at Extreme Rules. Cormier is currently retired from fighting inside the Octagon, and it will be interesting to see him handle the proceedings on October 8.

It wouldn't be surprising if WWE has a few other top-notch names to follow in Cormier's footsteps. The Creative team could have a few legends return to the company to handle proceedings.

Many prolific names can be included in that list. In this piece, we take a look at three such names who could return as special enforcers at Extreme Rules.

#3. Lita returns as the Special Guest Referee for the Extreme Rules match between Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey

Liv Morgan is scheduled to defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules match. WWE could spice things up by adding Lita as the special guest referee to the match.

One of the pioneers of the women's division, Lita last wrestled in a match against Becky Lynch at Elimination Chamber 2022. While the WWE veteran has been out of action since then, it would be great to have her officiate the upcoming bout between Rousey and Morgan.

This is bound to grab a lot of eyeballs. Plus, it offers WWE the opportunity to tease a potential match between the Hall of Famer and The Rowdy One at Crown Jewel.

#2. Trish Stratus

Trish Stratus made a spectacular return to WWE a couple of months ago on RAW. However, she was confronted by Bayley, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. Bianca Belair made her way out to the ring to even the odds, but it's clear that things are far from over between Stratus and Bayley.

Adding Trish as the special enforcer in the RAW Women's Championship match between The Role Model and The EST seems like a twist to relish. Trish would add some more tension to the match, and could even become an influencing factor in the result, sending the audience into a frenzy.

#1. 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin

The last time the Texas Rattlesnake was in a match was against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38. He dominated KO for the most part before delivering a devastating Stunner to secure the win.

Given the legend is on the wrong side of age, there is only so much he can do inside the ring. Nonetheless, the Attitude Era veteran's return as the Special Guest Referee for the Strap match between Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre at Extreme Rules seems like a delightful prospect.

The Texas RattleSnake featured in a Caribbean Strap Match against Savio Vega at WWE In Your House 8. Thus, the Hall of Famer has a lot of experience to officiate the high-octane match between Kross & McIntyre.

Should WWE have Stone Cold return as the Special Guest Referee for the Strap Match? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

