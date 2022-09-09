"She was my hero" - Becky Lynch recalls working with four-time Women’s Champion

WWE RAW superstar Becky Lynch recently recalled working with WWE Hall of Famer Lita.

Earlier this year in February, Lynch found herself in a feud with the returning Lita, which climaxed in a RAW Women's Championship match between the two at the Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia.

Becky Lynch was a guest on the latest edition of Out of Character with Ryan Satin to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about getting to work against WWE Hall of Famer Lita in Saudi Arabia, Lynch called the whole storyline a dream come true.

"She was my hero, and she's somebody who always championed for me when I was nobody when I was the underdog," Lynch said. "I think maybe she saw a little bit of herself in me, and to be able to work with her and tell a story that wasn't the typical, oh you're a has been! Because she's not obviously, you could see her go. She's awesome. If Lita ever wants to come back again. I would love to go again because she's amazing. And to tell the story of this is my idol whose comeback and now you're trying to take my title away from me."

Becky Lynch reveals Lita convinced her to do her first ever moonsault

The Big Time Becks was very happy with her matchup against Lita in Saudi Arabia at the Elimination Chamber premium live event.

During the same interview, the former RAW Women's Champion revealed that Lita was the one who pushed her towards doing her first moonsault in that match. A move that she admits was very scary for her to do.

"I think we had a good match and to be able to be in there with her and to push myself by the way to, for the first time in my life, do a moonsault...it was very scary for me," Becky Lynch admitted. "I always say it I'm not an athlete; I'm somebody who works very hard at this craft, and she pushed me towards doing that and supported me and believed in me like she has my entire career and to be in there and share that moment with her it was beyond a dream come true. Like I never would have imagined."

What do you make of Becky Lynch's comments? Did you enjoy her rivalry with Lita on WWE programming? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit Out of Character with a link back to this article for the transcription.

