3 WWE NXT Superstars who did way better on the main roster, and 2 that were ruined

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
476   //    28 Mar 2019, 18:24 IST

A former NXT Champion, Owens has been an even bigger deal on the main roster.
When NXT debuted in February 2010, not everyone was a fan.

A glorified reality show, the 'rookies' some of which had spent over a decade competing, were forced to undergo meaningless trials with only the occasional match thrown in.

Two years later though, the brand was revamped, becoming its own separate entity that helped to create the next wave of WWE Superstars. To describe this change as a success is a wholly gross understatement as many fans now consider NXT to be the best part of all WWE programming.

Today, some of the company's biggest stars had their start in NXT, including Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and Finn Balor.

But for all these success stories, not everyone has done well.

Here are three WWE NXT Superstars who did way better on the main roster, and two that were ruined

#3. Did Way Better: Alexa Bliss

Bliss is the first woman to hold the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships.
Glitter. Glitz. Sparkle. Bliss.

These are the words that Alexa Bliss lived by as a bubbly babyface in NXT, before her shocking heel turn in 2015. As part of the developmental brand, Bliss was one of the most capable hands in their women's division, though never captured the NXT Women's Title.

Being drafted to SmackDown in the brand extension in 2016, Bliss ended her title-less drought quickly, winning the SmackDown Women's Title in December.

From there, Bliss would become a five-time Women's Champion across both brands, as well as the first woman to hold both the RAW and SmackDown Live women's titles.

One of the biggest stars of the women's revolution, Bliss' in-ring career remains uncertain, due to a series of injuries.

With that said, the company clearly have faith in her, as she will play the host of WrestleMania 35.

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Thomas is a 23-year-old wrestling fan, who started watching in 2003. He is also a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University.
