3 WWE plans for Seth Rollins following The Vision's betrayal on RAW

By Bethel Benjamin
Modified Oct 13, 2025 21:02 GMT
WWE - Wrestlepalooza - Source: Getty
Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker celebrate with Paul Heyman during Wrestlepalooza - Source: Getty

WWE RAW after Crown Jewel: Perth ended with The Vision betraying Seth Rollins. The World Heavyweight Champion kicked off the show with a promo segment alongside Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed, and celebrated his victory over Cody Rhodes at the premium live event. During this moment, Rollins claimed that he doesn't need the help of Breakker, Reed, and Heyman to achieve any success in the company.

However, this may have caused The Vision to turn against Seth Rollins and attack him following the chaos that ensued after the main event of the show in Perth, Australia. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed then closed the show standing tall, with Heyman raising their hands.

Now, let's explore three WWE plans for Seth Rollins following The Vision's betrayal on RAW.

#3. To have Seth Rollins turn face

Seth Rollins turned heel by aligning with Paul Heyman, who assisted him in defeating Roman Reigns and CM Punk in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41. This marked Rollins' first heel turn since 2022. However, the creative team could have The Visionary turn face once again, following his betrayal by The Vision on RAW.

Given that Roman Reigns berated The Usos after his loss to Bronson Reed at Crown Jewel: Perth, the OTC might be on the verge of turning heel. If this happens, Rollins could then be booked to beat CM Punk and retain the title as a face. Interestingly, this could set up the long-anticipated World Heavyweight championship match against Reigns at WrestleMania 42.

#2. To set up a match against Bron Breakker's Vision

Another plan WWE could have for Seth Rollins following his betrayal on RAW is to set up a match against Bron Breakker's Vision. This could be a scenario where Rollins finally finds a partner for a tag team bout against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in the coming months. Possibly after his showdown against CM Punk.

The partner in question could be LA Knight. Since Breakker and Reed might continue with their chaos on the red brand, The Visionary could be scripted to come to the aid of Knight and save him from a potential beatdown by the heels. They would then challenge Rollins and the former United States Champion to a tag team match.

This could be similar to when The Judgment Day betrayed Edge, setting the stage for a tag team match at Clash at the Castle 2022, where the Hall of Famer teamed up with Rey Mysterio to defeat the villainous faction.

#1. To form a new faction with The Usos

While it looks like Roman Reigns is gradually severing his ties with The Usos after losing to Bronson Reed last weekend at Crown Jewel, Seth Rollins might form a new faction with Jey and Jimmy Uso on RAW in a shocking twist.

If this happens, it could intensify Rollins' feud with the OTC, setting the stage for a blockbuster match at WrestleMania 42. However, this is very unlikely to happen, as The YEET Master still aims to regain the World Heavyweight Championship.

Bethel Benjamin

Bethel Benjamin

Twitter icon

Bethel is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor's degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He has also attended a virtual school where he was certified in Effective Communication in English. His grasp of the language and his utmost dedication to researching and verifying information help him ensure he is unbiased, practical, and nonjudgmental as he writes about the world of pro wrestling.

When he looks back at how he got hooked onto WWE, Bethel particularly recalls WrestleMania 30 in 2014. Here, he saw and became an avid supporter of Roman Reigns for his courage and boldness. However, his all-time favorite is WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin because of his rebellious ways and how he would thumb his nose at authority.

All of this has led Bethel to work for multiple institutions. He quickly learns the content guidelines and completes his and the company's targets effortlessly. One of the highlights of his career was covering WrestleMania 41 in 2025.

When Bethel is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to indulge in reading and singing.

