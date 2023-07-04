3 WWE RAW stars who could assist The Usos in The Tribal Court against Roman Reigns - WrestleMania headliner to make rare SmackDown appearance?

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 was an epic show with an even more epic main event. Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa battled The Usos in a tag team bout dubbed The Bloodline: Civil War.

The bout was incredible, and the fans were hooked. The audience wanted to see what would happen next, yet every time the match was seemingly set to end, something new would happen that kept everybody on their toes.

Ultimately, Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa lost to The Usos. Not only that, but Jey pinned The Tribal Chief. This was Reigns' first pinfall loss in almost four years, which makes it an exceptionally epic feat.

It has since been announced that WWE SmackDown will be home to a Tribal Court segment. Roman Reigns led one back at the beginning of the year, but he will be on trial this time. While the events will take place on the blue brand, could a RAW star be involved? If so, who would make the most sense?

Below are three WWE RAW stars who could assist The Usos in The Tribal Court against Roman Reigns.

#3. Kevin Owens has a lot of history with The Bloodline

Kevin Owens would be a logical WWE RAW Superstar to appear on Friday Night SmackDown. He has more history with Roman Reigns than almost anybody, as he's been at war with The Tribal Chief since joining the main roster.

The Head Of The Table and The Prize Fighter have battled on either RAW, SmackDown, or a Premium Live Event every year since 2015. This includes matches at the 2017, 2021, and 2023 WWE Royal Rumble shows.

Additionally, KO is one-half of the Unified RAW & SmackDown Tag Team Champions. This means that he can freely appear on the blue brand without issues.

Given his history with Roman, it'd be a wise move. Of course, he's a hothead who may push for the most extreme punishment possible.

#2. Cody Rhodes could make a rare SmackDown appearance

Cody Rhodes at Money in the Bank 2023

Cody Rhodes is a top superstar in WWE. Since returning to the promotion in 2022, The American Nightmare has primarily been featured on Monday Night RAW. He was a top pick in the 2023 WWE Draft. He's also very familiar with The Tribal Chief.

The American Nightmare may not have had as many big-time bouts with Roman Reigns as Kevin Owens has, but he's arguably had the biggest Reigns match to date. The son of the Son of a Plumber battled The Tribal Chief in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

Following WrestleMania, Cody warned Roman that he'd lose The Bloodline. Given Sami, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso's losses within six months, Rhodes is quite the fortune teller. Having a man tricked by Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania there to put him on trial would be wise.

#1. Sami Zayn is the most obvious choice to attend WWE SmackDown

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse The nerves have kicked in for The Trial of Sami Zayn.



I'm not mentally prepared for this segment. The nerves have kicked in for The Trial of Sami Zayn. I'm not mentally prepared for this segment. https://t.co/ELhnDQctJ2

While there are a handful of interesting and exciting choices from WWE RAW to attend the major SmackDown segment, none make more sense than Sami Zayn. The reigning Unified RAW & SmackDown Tag Team Champion has a long and storied history with The Bloodline.

The Underdog From The Underground was part of The Bloodline. He was dubbed the "Honorary Uce" and perfectly fit the group. Unfortunately, Roman's manipulation eventually led to Sami leaving the group in a very public and messy way earlier this year.

Since leaving The Bloodline, Sami has made it his goal to finish the group once and for all. He initially tried getting through to The Usos and Solo Sikoa to mixed results at best. Over time, however, his words seemingly got through to both Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso.

On WWE SmackDown, Sami Zayn must attend The Tribal Court segment. While he has moved on from the stable to some extent, he'll always be associated with the group somehow. Plus, he was the one on trial initially. It would be logical for him to sit in for this one.

Find out which wrestling legend respects both CM Punk & The Young Bucks right here

Poll : 0 votes