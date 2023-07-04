Roman Reigns just got served!

WWE Money in the Bank was a night to forget for Roman Reigns as he got pinned for the first time in over three and a half years. But the blows keep on coming for the Tribal Chief as he is set to be put on trial by The Usos on the upcoming SmackDown.

The Bloodline implosion that started with the ousting of Sami Zayn from the group led to a Civil War at WWE's recently concluded premium live event, where Reigns teamed up with Solo Sikoa to take on his cousins Jimmy and Jey Uso. The match ended on a shocking note as Jey delivered a Splash from the top rope to do what had not been done in 1,294 days.

While the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has been silent since the defeat, The Usos recently sent out a tweet noting that they will be hosting a Tribal Court segment which will see Roman Reigns put on trial.

"This Friday Night at Madison Square Garden, Live on Smackdown, we're putting The Tribal Chief on trial! After all this time, it's TRIBAL COURT: THE TRIAL OF THE TRIBAL CHIEF ROMAN REIGNS! #TheRealOnes"

Roman Reigns could face Jey Uso at WWE SummerSlam

Roman Reigns has not defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on TV programming since his victory over Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. The Tribal Chief did put the gold on the line against Rey Mysterio, but that was at a house show.

Roman has competed in a couple of tag matches since The Showcase of the Immortals, with the most recent one coming against his cousins at Money in the Bank. He has been on the losing end of both matches and even got pinned in the latest one.

It had to be Jey. He was the right choice. The world stopped when Jey Uso became the first man to pin Roman Reigns in 1294 days.It had to be Jey. He was the right choice. https://t.co/Z7w5wn63Iu

With Jey ending The Tribal Chief's 1,294-day streak, reports have claimed that it could lead to a singles match between the two. The duo last faced off in a singles match in 2020, which marked the beginning of The Bloodline after Jey failed to beat The Head of the Table and had to 'fall in line.'

Another match between the Anoa'i family stars seems like a fitting end to this enthralling saga.

