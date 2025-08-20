  • home icon
3 WWE Rumors we hope are true and 1 we hope isn't

By Love Verma
Published Aug 20, 2025 05:55 GMT
Roman Reigns &amp; Chris Jericho. [Image credits: WWE.com]
Roman Reigns (left), Chris Jericho (right) [Image credits: WWE.com]

Welcome to another edition of WWE rumors we hope are true and we hope aren't. The Stamford-based promotion is heading towards Clash in Paris 2025, and, as usual, there are many rumours swirling in the air.

In this article, we will discuss 3 WWE rumors we hope are true and 1 we hope isn't.

#4. Hope True - WWE scraps two major championships

According to a report from BodySlam, the Triple H creative regime has seemingly scrapped the special Crown Jewel Championship. Last year, Cody Rhodes and Liv Morgan emerged as the winners and won their respective Crown Jewel Titles.

However, the titles were only for that special event and are no longer used in the storylines. WWE once again heads to Saudi Arabia in October, but as per sources, there are no plans to bring back the Crown Jewel Titles to defend on the show.

This seems to be good news for the audience, especially if there was going to be no relevance for those titles in the weekly storylines.

#3. Hope not true - Liv Morgan to return next year

Liv Morgan is currently on hiatus from the company due to injury. As per reports from Mike Johnson of PWInsider, the Judgment Day member is expected to return in early 2026. The reason we hope that this rumor isn't true is because the RAW women's division needs Morgan back as soon as possible.

On RAW this week, Naomi announced her hiatus from WWE due to her pregnancy and confirmed that she will be out of the squared circle for a long time. As a result, the Women's World Title has been vacated, and the company needs a big replacement for The Glow on the red brand.

This makes the return of Liv even more important for Monday Night RAW, and we hope that the former Women's World Champion may return before the end of 2025.

#2. Hope true - Roman Reigns and others want Alberto Del Rio to return to WWE

Alberto Del Rio is no longer part of AAA, which sparked the possibility of his comeback to the Stamford-based promotion. Conflicting reports arise about Del Rio's status, but according to the latest reports, big stars like Roman Reigns want Alberto to make his WWE comeback.

We hope that this rumor is true, as Alberto has worked great as a heel star in his previous run in World Wrestling Entertainment. A natural heel like Del Rio could be a great addition to the current roster, which seems to be full of babyface stars.

#1. Hope true - Conversation about Chris Jericho's comeback

Chris Jericho is one of the biggest stars in the pro wrestling business. Y2J is not only a former WWE star but has also solidified his legacy in the industry with his current run in All Elite Wrestling. Recently, speculations emerged about Jericho's potential return to the Triple H creative regime.

As per the source, there are discussions about Jericho's return to the sports entertainment juggernaut, but nothing is confirmed yet. Many are speculating his return at the Royal Rumble next year. We hope that this rumour is true, as it will kick-start Chris Jericho's final run in the Stamford-based promotion, which will surely be memorable.

