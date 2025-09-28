3 WWE rumors we hope are true and 2 we hope aren’t

Welcome back to another edition of Sportskeeda's WWE rumors, some of which we hope are true, and some we hope aren't. We have an update on a former tag team champion's injury. Besides this, there are some rumors floating around related to Survivor Series: WarGames 2025.In this article, we will discuss three WWE rumors we hope are true and two we hope aren't. So without further ado, let's begin:#5. Hope true: Jade Cargill is alright nowJade Cargill suffered a massive injury on the latest episode of SmackDown, courtesy of a botch from Nia Jax during the Triple Threat WWE Women's Championship match that also featured reigning champion Tiffany Stratton. The Storm was busted open and later shared a picture on X, showcasing her injury. Following this incident, fans are unhappy with Jax's performance. Amid this, a report from Fightful has claimed that the former Women's Tag Team Champion is alright now.It has been reported that the company immediately called for the medical team to attend to Cargill's wound as soon as she went backstage. We hope that the rumor is true, and the former AEW star is perfectly fine.#4. Not true: Real-life Bloodline member out of Survivor Series: WarGamesThis year, WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2025 is set to take place in San Diego. Already, major names including John Cena, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and more have been advertised to be part of the show. Similar to last year, the company will book the Men's WarGames Match, sparking the chances of The Rock making his return to weekly programming at the premium live event.However, a recent report from PWInsider claimed that The Final Boss isn't looking to return to the Stamford-based promotion anytime soon. Additionally, a source further added that The Rock isn't part of any internal plans for Survivor Series: WarGames.We hope that the rumor is not true, as it's been a long time since the Samoan legend appeared on WWE television.#3. Hope true: Roman Reigns to be part of a massive WarGames matchJust made a burner @RVanguard871LINKWhat I said Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes will low-key team up again for Wargames Especially since the World Titles don't usually get defended at Survivor Series anymore.Roman Reigns is set to make his return to WWE imminently, as he is about to wrap up his Hollywood commitment. The OTC has been advertised for Survivor Series: WarGames. A latest report has claimed that the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion will be a part of the team that faces The Vision in the Men's WarGames Match at the premium live event.Dave Meltzer noted in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Reigns and The Usos are expected to join forces with two WWE stars to take on Seth Rollins' faction and two other members inside the double-caged steel structure.We hope that the rumor is true, as the potential match will be a perfect certified banger.#2. Hope not true: Brock Lesnar to be off WWE televisionBrock Lesnar made his return to weekly programming at SummerSlam 2025, and at Wrestlepalooza, he essentially squashed John Cena, much to the disappointment of fans. After delivering a solid performance at the Indianapolis show, the immediate WWE future of Lesnar might disappoint everyone.According to Fightful, The Beast Incarnate is expected to be off from television for a while. We hope that the rumor is not true, as it won't be a smart decision on the part of the Triple H-led creative team, given that the 48-year-old has just returned to television after a two-year absence. The company should book him regularly for at least a few months.#1. Hope true: Major Brock Lesnar match for WrestleMania 42The Beast is being advertised for WrestleMania 42. According to a report from BodySlam.net, the company has some massive plans in store for the former Universal Champion for the Las Vegas event. According to the report, the sports entertainment juggernaut is already discussing potential opponents for Lesnar at The Show of Shows, with a bout against Bron Breakker also being discussed.We hope that the rumor is true, as Brock Lesnar vs. Bron Breakker is one of the biggest dream matches for fans.