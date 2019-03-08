×
3 WWE rumors we hope aren't true and 3 we hope are true

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Rumors
7.73K   //    08 Mar 2019, 13:55 IST

Lesnar retained the Universal title against Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 34
Lesnar retained the Universal title against Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 34

In WWE, we all know that rumors can spread like wildfire.

Whether it be from insider sources, leaks, or just plain old gossip from fans, rumors can often blow out of proportion, as members of the WWE Universe try to figure out which ones, if any, are true.

And now in this age of social media, rumors are getting out even faster, thanks to sites such as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.

As we barrel forward on the road to WrestleMania 35, there's been a distinctive increase in rumors over the past few weeks, as the biggest show of the year remains mostly in the shadows.

Here are 3 WWE rumors we're hoping don't end up coming true, as well as 3 we're secretly hoping end up happening.

#3 Hope isn't true: Shawn Michaels coming back for more matches

Michaels is one of the greatest of all time but should stay retired
Michaels is one of the greatest of all time but should stay retired

At WrestleMania 25, Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker gave the fans a truly perfect match.

A bout between two of the company's best ever, it was only matched by their match the next year, which saw the 25-year career of HBK come to an emotional end.

So when Shawn announced his return to the ring as part of last year's Crown Jewel event, the choice was controversial.

Already a heavily critiqued show given global news, many saw HBK's return as undermining his retirement, whilst others were pleased to have one more Michaels match.

His performance at the show, whilst impressive, he wasn't the same man who had retired eight years prior and left a sour taste in many mouths.

Having Shawn return for more matches, may not be the best choice, and could lessen his legend further.

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Thomas is a 23-year-old wrestling fan, who started watching in 2003. He is also a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University.
