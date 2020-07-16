3 second & third-generation WWE wrestlers that were more successful than their parents and 2 that weren't

Second and third-generation WWE wrestlers often have immediate pressure thrust upon them. Whether its the Flairs, Harts, Armstrongs, or Von Erichs, a wrestling family lineage is met with challenges. While sometimes the results are achieved with equal success, others have been more or less successful than their parents. This is the case of these WWE second and third-generation wrestlers today.

For every instance of there being a David Flair in comparison to his father, there are those akin to the Armstrong's. While we are unsure of what the future holds for Dominik Mysterio, we can be sure that he will have huge shoes to fill when his father's career comes to an end.

Of the second and third-generation WWE wrestlers mentioned one has to wonder who was considered more and who was considered less successful than their parents before them. Which WWE second and third-generation wrestlers were either more or less successful than their parents?

#5. The Rock - More Successful

As Good as The Soulman was, The Rock achieved more

When considering WWE second or third-generation wrestlers that were more successful than their parents, we would be hard-pressed not to think of the Great One. What is interesting to note about The Rock is that he was only competing regularly for about six years.

U think Bob O Sr & Chief Maivia along with our pops’ Bob Jr & the Soulman ran up and down those roads for decades taking bumps just so we can sell out WM36 so you can RKO my ass thru the earth. My body’s still recovering from that Evolution beatdown you gave me at WM20 😂 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 7, 2019

From about 1995-2001, The Rock rose to prominence in the WWF/E. While he has competed on occasion over the past decade or so, his achievements in the ring outweigh that of his fathers, the late Rocky Johnson. It should be noted that The Rock has captured both singles and tag team championships, not unlike that of his father.

Where things are different is the sheer response that he has received because of accomplishments. Of WWE second and third-generation wrestlers past and present, this one certainly stands out. It is quite amazing to recognize his staying power and relevance today, not just in wrestling but in pop culture as well. WWE has often known The Rock's worth multiple times over.

In more recent years, Dwayne Johnson has competed against the likes of John Cena and CM Punk. It can not be understated that while Rocky 'Soulman' Johnson was a tremendous competitor, his success pales in comparison to that of his son.

Appreciate these bars about my pops, Rocky Johnson.

“First black tag team champs, I’m a believer”

He made us all believe.

Thank you, brother. DJ

Ps; today we lay the “Soulman” to rest. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/euoyodEAkm — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 21, 2020

The Rock is a prominent instance of a WWE second and third-generation wrestler that surpassed their parent's achievements.