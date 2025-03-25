3 WWE stars who cannot afford to lose at WrestleMania and desperately need a win

WWE WrestleMania is getting closer and closer. The big event will take place on Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, meaning the huge weekend is less than a month away. Needless to say, fans are quite excited.

Ad

As of now, six major matches have been announced for the big two-night event. This includes four world championship matches, a Triple Threat Match featuring Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk, and the intense clash of Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton.

In the case of the latter two matches, along with Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena, a win or loss really won't damage any of them. They are all current or former world champions who have been in major main event bouts at premium live events on numerous occasions. All seven of those men are future Hall of Famers.

Ad

Trending

There are a few stars set for big matches who can't afford to lose, however. It could be due to never previously holding a major title, how the build to their WrestleMania match has been, or to establish their spot in the company. This article will take a look at a handful of names who absolutely can't lose at The Show of Shows.

Below are three WWE stars who cannot afford to lose at WrestleMania and desperately need a win.

Ad

#3. Jey Uso has lost to Gunther too many times

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jey Uso is one of the most accomplished tag team stars in WWE history. As part of The Usos, he already had a Hall of Fame-worthy career. Between his work with The Bloodline and his attempts at singles success, however, Jey has only further solidified his legacy.

Main Event Jey Uso will be going one-on-one with Gunther at WWE WrestleMania 41. He won the Men's Royal Rumble Match and ultimately chose The Ring General as his opponent for The Show of Shows.

Ad

In the time since then, Gunther has routinely beaten Jey down. He has choked him out and left him embarrassed on more than one occasion. Gunther is also undefeated against Uso. Add in some unfortunate botches, and Jey's confidence is shot.

Needless to say, a loss for Jey at WrestleMania would be devastating. He can't lose to Gunther in every previous match, be routinely mocked and beaten up, and tell a story about a lack of confidence only to lose. That would absolutely kill his character. Jey must win at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Ad

#2. Tiffany Stratton has been outclassed by Charlotte Flair on WWE TV

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tiffany Stratton is arguably the most athletic and dynamic female performer in WWE. When it comes to in-ring work, she can match up to the very best. Fans love her too, as they routinely cheer for her and chant "Tiffy Time."

Stratton is the WWE Women's Champion. She won the title by cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase on Nia Jax at the beginning of the year. Since then, she has successfully defended the gold against Bayley, too.

Ad

The Buff Barbie has her work cut out for her at WrestleMania. She will be putting her title on the line against Charlotte Flair. So far in the build leading up to their match, Flair has roasted Tiffany on the microphone on a consistent basis. Tiffany has tried to fight back, but she is being verbally outclassed and outmatched.

If Tiffany wants to save her reputation, she has to defeat Flair at WrestleMania. While she can't hang with The Queen in talking trash, she might at least be able to say she was better once the bell rang.

Ad

#1. IYO SKY needs to show she can hang with the most pushed female stars

Expand Tweet

Ad

IYO SKY is one of the greatest female in-ring competitors in the world. She is a former WWE Women's Champion, Women's Tag Team Champion, NXT Women's Champion, and even Ms. Money in the Bank.

The Genius of The Sky shocked the world on WWE Monday Night RAW a few weeks ago. IYO shockingly defeated Rhea Ripley to win the Women's World Title. Now, IYO is supposed to go one-on-one with Bianca Belair, but Rhea is looking for a way to get involved too.

Ad

Since then, IYO has been a bit of a punching bag. Rhea and Bianca, arguably the two biggest female stars of this era, have pie-faced SKY or otherwise left her laid out.

For IYO to prove that she belongs with the two biggest names in the women's division, she needs to win at WrestleMania. A loss would indicate that she doesn't belong. IYO is far too good for that.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE