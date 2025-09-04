3 WWE stars AJ Lee can face after Becky Lynch

The much-awaited return of former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee is seemingly upon us. The 38-year-old has not been inside a WWE ring for over a decade now, and fans have been waiting for her comeback in the Stamford-based company for years now. While AJ is yet to make an appearance, it is seemingly clear that the star is set for a comeback very soon.

This all started brewing at WWE Clash in Paris when Becky Lynch delivered a low blow to CM Punk to surprise the entire world, helping her husband, Seth Rollins, retain his World Heavyweight Championship in a brutal Fatal Four-Way match. While this ignited the return rumors of Punk’s wife, the anticipation heightened on RAW after the PLE.

Lynch confronted Punk during the show and hit him with a string of slaps, taking advantage of the fact that the Best in the World would not put his hands on Lynch. This further elevated the rumors and made fans around the world clear that AJ Lee was on the verge of making her return.

Rumors suggest that the first match AJ Lee competes in after over a decade would be a mixed tag team match alongside her husband, CM Punk, against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. The match is seemingly set to take place at Wrestlepalooza, and fans have been quite excited for it.

It is also rumored that AJ Lee won’t return for just this match. Instead, the star would have a long run and have several matches over the next few months. Let’s check out a few stars she could face after her feud with Becky Lynch ends.

#3. Bayley

The Role Model has not been on her best run of her career lately. After her feud with Becky for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship ended, the star has been waiting for a new rivalry. Bayley is very likely set to make a heel turn soon, and fans have now been waiting for it.

A potential heel turn could elevate her spot on the roster and help her garner a lot of attention. A possible storyline against AJ Lee following her potential heel turn would be a treat to watch. A match between the two women would undoubtedly make headlines and could help both elevate their status in the industry.

#2. Rhea Ripley

Another woman whose status has dropped massively over the past few months is Rhea Ripley. After a successful run as the Women’s World Champion, Ripley has been trying to get her hands back on the title, but fate has not been in her favour lately.

Ripley needs some big feuds to get back the spotlight that she had, and one with AJ Lee could do the job for her. A potential storyline between the two women could garner a lot of attention around the world and could end up being the point where the tide turns around and gets back in the right direction for Ripley.

#1. Roxanne Perez

A dream match that the world has been waiting for, if AJ Lee returns to the squared circle, is Roxanne Perez vs the former Divas Champion. The latter is considered CM Punk’s daughter in the industry and is one of the biggest fans of the Best in the World.

While Punk and Perez share a lot of history, a storyline between the two women would undoubtedly be a treat to watch. Furthermore, the dream match could be dubbed ‘years in the making,’ utilizing the long-term storytelling that WWE is known for, to deliver some of the best moments and matches in recent memory. Time will tell what WWE has in store for AJ once she returns.

