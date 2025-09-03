3 WWE stars who could become the OTC2 in Roman Reigns’ absence

On RAW after Clash in Paris 2025, WWE confirmed that Roman Reigns will be out of action in the Stamford-based promotion indefinitely. This was a consequence of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed attacking him at the premium live event.A few weeks back, when the OTC was back, he introduced himself as OTC1. This raised the speculation of WWE subsequently revealing OTC2 in the near future. With Reigns now on hiatus again, it seems the perfect time to disclose who could be OTC2.In this article, we will discuss three WWE stars who could become the OTC2 in the absence of the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.#3. Solo Sikoa may start calling himself OTC2Wrestle Ops @WrestleOpsLINKSami Zayn defeats Solo Sikoa to become the NEW United States Champion.Solo Sikoa and his MFT's domination seems doomed on SmackDown. Sami Zayn recently defeated Solo and dethroned him as the United States Champion. Even fans were not happy with this decision, as they felt that Triple H had fumbled with Sikoa as the US Champion.Following this development, WWE can still rebuild the MFT leader by revealing him as OTC2. Solo may start calling himself the second Original Tribal Chief and regain his momentum on Friday Night SmackDown.#2. The Rock may finally return to WWE?Netflix @netflixLINKTriple H and The Rock talking strategy ahead of the John Cena heel turn at Elimination Chamber 👀 WWE: Unreal is now playing.The Rock is another name that could be introduced as OTC2 in the absence of Roman Reigns. It's been a long time since The Final Boss appeared on WWE television. He was last seen in a segment with Travis Scott, Cody Rhodes, and John Cena during The Franchise Player's heel turn at Elimination Chamber 2025..Now that Cena is a babyface star, The Rock should return in the Bloodline saga and assert himself as OTC2. This could later set the stage for a Roman vs. Rock dream showdown, a match everyone is waiting for.#1. Jey Uso could be a fit choiceWith Roman Reigns again on hiatus, Jey Uso could be a fitting choice as OTC2 on Monday Night RAW. The YEET Master came out in support of Reigns against The Vision repeatedly and even attempted to rescue him at Clash in Paris 2025.With the OTC no longer on television for the foreseeable future, Jey might assert himself as OTC2 and lead this battle against The Vision by having Jimmy Uso on his side. When The Head of the Table makes his return down the line, then the company can pull off a WarGames match at Survivor Series 2025.Ultimately, Jey Uso could be the one who carries the load for all the storyline development on the red brand in the build to a dream WarGames match that could see the OG Bloodline reunite.