  • home icon
  • WWE
  • 3 WWE stars who could become the OTC2 in Roman Reigns’ absence

3 WWE stars who could become the OTC2 in Roman Reigns’ absence

By Love Verma
Published Sep 03, 2025 02:41 GMT
Roman Reigns is on hiatus from WWE. [Image credits: WWE.com]
Roman Reigns is on hiatus from WWE [Image credits: WWE.com]

On RAW after Clash in Paris 2025, WWE confirmed that Roman Reigns will be out of action in the Stamford-based promotion indefinitely. This was a consequence of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed attacking him at the premium live event.

Ad

A few weeks back, when the OTC was back, he introduced himself as OTC1. This raised the speculation of WWE subsequently revealing OTC2 in the near future. With Reigns now on hiatus again, it seems the perfect time to disclose who could be OTC2.

In this article, we will discuss three WWE stars who could become the OTC2 in the absence of the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

These WWE segments are only for 18+😏 Check them out!

#3. Solo Sikoa may start calling himself OTC2

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Solo Sikoa and his MFT's domination seems doomed on SmackDown. Sami Zayn recently defeated Solo and dethroned him as the United States Champion. Even fans were not happy with this decision, as they felt that Triple H had fumbled with Sikoa as the US Champion.

Following this development, WWE can still rebuild the MFT leader by revealing him as OTC2. Solo may start calling himself the second Original Tribal Chief and regain his momentum on Friday Night SmackDown.

Ad

#2. The Rock may finally return to WWE?

Ad

The Rock is another name that could be introduced as OTC2 in the absence of Roman Reigns. It's been a long time since The Final Boss appeared on WWE television. He was last seen in a segment with Travis Scott, Cody Rhodes, and John Cena during The Franchise Player's heel turn at Elimination Chamber 2025..

Now that Cena is a babyface star, The Rock should return in the Bloodline saga and assert himself as OTC2. This could later set the stage for a Roman vs. Rock dream showdown, a match everyone is waiting for.

Ad

#1. Jey Uso could be a fit choice

Ad

With Roman Reigns again on hiatus, Jey Uso could be a fitting choice as OTC2 on Monday Night RAW. The YEET Master came out in support of Reigns against The Vision repeatedly and even attempted to rescue him at Clash in Paris 2025.

With the OTC no longer on television for the foreseeable future, Jey might assert himself as OTC2 and lead this battle against The Vision by having Jimmy Uso on his side. When The Head of the Table makes his return down the line, then the company can pull off a WarGames match at Survivor Series 2025.

Ultimately, Jey Uso could be the one who carries the load for all the storyline development on the red brand in the build to a dream WarGames match that could see the OG Bloodline reunite.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Know More

Has WWE given up on Paul Heyman? Here are the signs!

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications