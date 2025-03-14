3 WWE stars who could be behind the mystery “4” teaser on SmackDown

WWE SmackDown tonight was broadcast live from Olimpic Arena, Barcelona, Spain. The show turned out to be a good one with both Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther showing up.

The main event of the show also saw The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) defeating DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) to win WWE Tag Team titles. However, during the show, the company also showed a 19-second vignette displaying the number '4' in the end.

The vignette left many fans confused, with many speculating about the return of some superstar. This listicle will explore three superstars who could be behind the mysterious vignette.

#3. Former WWE superstar Aleister Black

The majority of fans have linked the vignette with the return of former WWE superstar Aleister Black. The former AEW star has been rumored to return to the Stamford-based promotion for weeks. His contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion expired last month, and it's believed that he's headed back to WWE.

Moreover, there have also been several theories around his return being booked as the sixth member of the Wyatt Sicks faction. The Uncle Howdy-led group has been out of action since their draft to the blue brand earlier this year.

It was believed that The Wyatt Sicks' appearance on SmackDown was withheld because of Aleister Black's return. So, this vignette could be an indication of his return in the next four weeks, which can happen at WrestleMania 41. The Anti-Hero can mark his return at Mania and declare himself as the newest member of the Wyatt Sicks.

#2. Uncle Howdy

The vignette could also have been for Uncle Howdy (Bo Dallas). The Wyatt Sicks leader has recently been cleared for an in-ring return after an undisclosed injury kept him away for a few weeks. The last time he was seen on TV was on the December 9, 2024, edition of RAW when The Wyatt Sicks took on The Final Testament and The Miz. After a surprising loss at the hands of the Karrion Kross-led group, Uncle Howdy was taken off TV.

On the January 13, 2025, edition of RAW, Karrion Kross claimed that The Wyatt Sicks have been moved to SmackDown. However, the mystic group hasn't made any presence on the blue brand. This vignette with no. 4 could be a hint towards the return of Uncle Howdy and The Wyatt Sicks on SmackDown in four weeks.

#1. Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss returned to WWE at Royal Rumble 2025, and the first thing she showed was a message seemingly intended for The Wyatt Sicks. On the back of her jacket was written 'FrIEND 4 Ever'. The vignette showed on SmackDown tonight also had no. 4. So, there can be a connection between the two. This could also have been a message for Little Miss Bliss.

Moreover, Alexa Bliss hasn't shown up since losing the Elimination Chamber contest. Although she made it to the final three, she was ultimately eliminated by Bianca Belair. The Five Feet of Fury hasn't marked her presence on the show since then, and it is believed that she will be brought back alongside The Wyatt Sicks on SmackDown.

Alexa already has a history with The Wyatt Sicks, considering her past association with the late Bray Wyatt's Fiend character. Therefore, it is speculated that she will be involved in the storyline with Uncle Howdy's group, and this vignette on tonight's show could be an indication of that.

