3 WWE stars who can challenge Liv Morgan after Rhea Ripley

Liv Morgan currently has her hands full with Rhea Ripley, her former tag team partner. Both women will likely face off again for the Women's World Championship, but once that feud is done, several other names could be a good challenger for the title.

In 2022, Rhea Ripley betrayed Liv Morgan before aligning with The Judgment Day. Morgan has worked a lot to better herself and return in vengeance for her former partner, and her plans have worked this year. Liv injured Rhea following WrestleMania XL, forcing Ripley to vacate her Women's World Championship and miss months of action. The 30-year-old won the title in Mami's absence and recently joined the heel faction. While their feud continues to heat up, it will simmer down sooner or later.

Morgan successfully defended her title against Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam with the help of Dominik Mysterio. Given how the storyline is going on one can expect another clash between the former tag team partners. With The Judgment Day in her corner, Liv has a higher chance of retaining the Women's World Championship once again.

With this in mind, we will look at three WWE stars who Liv Morgan could face after feuding with Rhea Ripley.

#3. Lyra Valkyria is one of WWE RAW's rising stars

This year's WWE Draft showcased many up-and-coming talents from NXT, among them is Lyra Valkyria. She continues to improve on the main roster and by the time Liv is done with Rhea, no doubt Lyra has crafted a bigger name for herself.

Lyra is a former NXT Women's Champion and was close to being crowned as the 2024 Queen of the Ring, which proves that she is also a tough opponent for Morgan. It also helps that both women haven't faced each other yet, making it more intriguing how their styles will match with each other.

#2. IYO SKY would be a tough opponent for Liv Morgan

IYO SKY vs. Liv Morgan would be a match that would test the champion's in-ring skills. The Damage CTRL member has won championships as a singles star, as part of a tag team, and even the Money in the Bank.

Both women never had a televised singles match but faced twice during a house show in July when WWE visited Japan, which saw Morgan retain the championship. It would be interesting if the results were going to be the same once a storyline is involved.

#1. Zelina Vega proved to be a good challenger for Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley has faced many superstars in her reign as the Women's World Champion, among them is Zelina Vega. Many fans were quite surprised about her performance when they clashed, which could only help her case once she faced Liv Morgan.

Fans became more interested in Zelina these past few months after feuding with The Pure Fashion Collective, which showed not just her skills as a wrestler but also more of her entertaining character. It would be interesting to see how she and Liv will do together inside the ring.

