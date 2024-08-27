3 WWE stars who can help Braun Strowman following his injury on RAW

Braun Strowman seemingly sustained an injury as a result of a backstage fight with Bronson Reed. The two WWE Superstars fought backstage and in the parking lot, with the bout ending with Reed using his Tsunami finishing move on Strowman on top of a car.

It is unclear if The Monster Among Men will stay out of action for the foreseeable future and how serious his injury is, but it appears that he might need help to deal with the 36-year-old wrestler, who has been on a roll lately.

With that in mind, we will look at three superstars who can aid Braun Strowman in his feud with Bronson Reed.

#3. R-Truth

R-Truth was one of the superstars who got attacked by Reed during one of the latest episodes of Monday Night RAW. As a result of the assault, he sustained multiple injuries and there is no timetable for his return.

Should the injuries be minor, though, he should be in a position to show up and side with The Monster Among Men against Big Bronson Reed.

We should expect the veteran wrestler to go after the 36-year-old wrestler once he is back, seeking revenge for the injuries he sustained. On that occasion, we shouldn't rule out a 2-on-1 handicap match.

#2. The Miz

He has unfinished business with Bronson Reed and the two had a backstage segment on RAW on Monday, where Reed told The A-Lister that he will go after him once he is done with Braun Strowman.

Reed had a match with The Miz last week, where he emerged victorious and was ready to brutalize the former World Champion before The Monster Among Men came to the ring to save him.

At the moment, The Miz is the only one who is ready to compete and we could see him interfere in Bronson Reed's match next week against Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser and cost him the opportunity to have a shot at Bron Breakker's Intercontinental Championship.

#1. Seth Rollins

Rollins is out indefinitely, recovering from the injuries he sustained after getting hit by six Tsunamis. Once he is back, he will likely go after Reed, aiming to get revenge.

He could be the perfect fit for Braun Strowman against the 36-year-old wrestler, and the one that could contain him and put an end to his momentum.

WWE has plans to continue the feud between Rollins and Reed brefore the former shifts his attention to his rivalry with CM Punk. Still, it is unknown when this will happen given the injuries The Visionary has been dealing with.

That said, next week's match featuring Sheamus, Ludwig Kaiser, and Bronson Reed should shed more light on what plans the WWE has for the latter.

If Braun Strowman is healthy enough to show up, we should expect him to interfere and distract Reed, costing him the match and adding more fuel to the feud. In any case, though, he will need help to deal with Reed and neutralize him.

