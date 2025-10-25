3 WWE stars who can return at Saturday Night’s Main Event

By Love Verma
Published Oct 25, 2025 11:20 GMT
Major return might take place at Saturday Night
Major returns might take place at Saturday Night's Main Event [Image credit: WWE.com]

WWE is once again set to host Saturday Night's Main Event. This time, the special show will be streaming live on November 1, 2025, from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The company has already announced three major matches for the show, and surprisingly, all of them are title bouts.

However, as usual, the WWE Universe has been expecting some surprises and returns to unfold at the show. In this article, we will examine three WWE stars who could return during the Salt Lake City special event.

#3. Randy Orton

Randy Orton is one of the potential names who might make his return at SNME. Over the past few weeks, The Viper has been notably absent from the blue brand. With Cody Rhodes defending the Undisputed WWE Title against Drew McIntyre at the show, Orton might make his comeback during this showdown.

The Legend Killer may either help Cody Rhodes retain his title against The Scotsman or cost him by turning heel at Saturday Night's Main Event. There are also chances that Orton may initially help Rhodes retain the gold and turn on him post-match to set the stage for a title bout between them.

#2. Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair's last match was at WrestleMania 41, where she suffered a loss in a Triple Threat match. Since then, The EST has yet to make her presence felt on television. However, the upcoming special event could be the place where Belair finally returns to the Stamford-based promotion.

Recently, Jade Cargill turned heel and attacked Tiffany Stratton on the blue brand. Now, a title match is scheduled to take place between them at SNME. So it wouldn't be a surprise if Belair made her comeback to rescue the Tiffy Time from The Storm's wrath.

#1. Roman Reigns

After losing to Bronson Reed at WWE Crown Jewel 2025, Roman Reigns went on a brief hiatus from the company again. The OTC is already advertised to be part of Survivor Series: WarGames 2025, which increases the chances of his return at SNME.

Jey Uso is set to lock horns with CM Punk for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship. The Only Tribal Chief might probably confront the winner of the Jey vs. Punk match.

Even if the YEET Master fails to defeat the Second City Saint, Roman might not hesitate to confront him, especially after Jey cost him against Reed.

