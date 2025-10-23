3 Mistakes WWE has already made ahead of Saturday Night’s Main Event

By Love Verma
Published Oct 23, 2025 04:37 GMT
Jey Uso & Triple H. [image credits: Netflix.com]
Jey Uso & Triple H. [image credits: Netflix.com]

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2025 is set to take place on November 1, 2025, at Delta Centre, Salt Lake City, UT. The Stamford-based promotion has already announced World title matches for the show.

Also, this special event will take place before Survivor Series: WarGames 2025, which makes the show more interesting. Amid the buildup, WWE has already made three mistakes, and in this article, we will examine those blunders by the Stamford-based promotion.

#3. Jey Uso in the World Heavyweight Championship match again

Jey Uso managed to survive till the end on RAW this week and emerged as the victor in the Men's Battle Royal match. The YEET Master even eliminated Jimmy Uso and seemingly betrayed him. The WWE Universe has already expressed its disappointment on the internet with the victory of Jey.

WWE has even uploaded the video on their official YouTube channel, which has received massive backlash from the audience. This shows that the Triple H creative regime has already made this major mistake of putting Jey in the World title bout.

Instead of the former World Champion, the Game should have booked LA Knight, Finn Balor, or someone else against CM Punk at Saturday Night's Main Event.

#2. Setting up Drew McIntyre for failure at WWE SNME

Drew McIntyre is set to get another Undisputed title shot against Cody Rhodes at SNME. However, the fight doesn't feel good for the Scottish Warrior, as there are already signs of him losing to the American Nightmare.

If this happens, then booking the Scottishman in the Undisputed title match will be a big mistake by the company.

This is especially after they built Drew again in the World title feud, only to suffer a loss in the title showdown. Before this, the American Nightmare had already defeated Drew at Wrestlepalooza. Another loss from the Prodigal son will indeed hurt the momentum of McIntyre.

#1. The Vision is taking a backseat

Due to Seth Rollins' real-life injury, the Vision's plans undergo a drastic change. On RAW this week, Adam Pearce also put Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed out of the Battle Royal match.

As of now, there is no sign that WWE will book the RAW group as the main highlight of the upcoming NBC special event. Booking the Vision in a backseat could be a major mistake by the company, especially after the Vision takes a big hit with Rollins being kicked out of the faction.

Edited by Neda Ali
bell-icon Manage notifications