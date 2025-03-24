3 WWE stars who should have been Jey Uso’s mystery partner instead of Jimmy Uso

This week's episode of WWE RAW featured the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match winner, Jey Uso, teaming up with a mystery partner to take on the team of Grayson Waller and Austin Theory in a tag team match. A-Town Down Under has been trying to take Uso down for weeks.

Jey's twin brother, Jimmy Uso, was revealed as the mystery partner. The Usos reunited for the first time on television since the 2023 Money in the Bank. While Jimmy stood out as the perfect partner for Main Event Jey, let's check out a few names who could have turned up as Jey's partner instead of his twin brother.

#3. Otis

Former Men's Money in the Bank winner Otis and his tag team partner Akira Tozawa have not been on the best terms with Gunther in the last few months. Jey Uso came out to save the Alpha Academy multiple times from The Ring General's attack.

The Austrian star will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso in a singles match at WrestleMania 41. With their bout set, Otis and Jey have come face-to-face with each other multiple times over the past few weeks.

With Jey needing a partner to team with on RAW, Otis could have come out to handle some business with A-Town Down Under instead of the OG Bloodline member.

#2. Joe Hendry

WWE is making headlines with surprises this year, including some in the Men's Royal Rumble match. One of them was the entry of TNA World Champion Joe Hendry in the Men's Rumble match. Hendry also came face-to-face with Roman Reigns and other stars during the bout.

The working relationship between World Wrestling Entertainment and TNA Wrestling has given fans many surprises and dream bouts. With tonight's RAW taking place in Glasglow, Scotland, the home country of Joe Hendry, many in WWE Universe expected Hendry to be Jey Uso's mystery partner.

With WrestleMania around the corner, having a TNA star on WWE's flagship show could have brought more eyes to their product and ended up as a massive surprise, making headlines.

#1. Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn

The OG Bloodline star Sami Zayn has a lot of history with Main Event Jey Uso. The star has not been seen on WWE TV since his unsanctioned clash against Kevin Owens at Elimination Chamber 2025. Zayn and Jey make a brilliant tag team, and they could have ended up stealing the show if the former Intercontinental Champion had managed to return to the red brand.

Sami Zayn could have helped in the tag team match to pick a feud with A-Town Down Under, which could possibly have got him in action at the Grandest Stage Of Them All. In addition to that, Zayn's return to TV could have added more possibilities to the massive Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton bout, which was made official on SmackDown.

Fans will now have to see what the Stamford-based company has in store for Sami Zayn once he returns to TV.

