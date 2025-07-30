3 WWE stars who could lose their push after SummerSlam

One of WWE's biggest events, SummerSlam, is now just three nights away. This is going to be a special one because, for the first time in the history of the promotion, the PLE will be a two-night event.

The destinies of several stars will change on the night of SummerSlam. After this event, some might be pushed further and prepared for WrestleMania, or they can be held back and taken off TV if the management wants to. In both cases, The Biggest Party of the Summer will indeed be the ultimate game-changer for all the talent.

In this listicle, we will look at three superstars who might lose their push after WWE SummerSlam.

#3. Former WWE Women's World Champion IYO SKY

IYO SKY could be the first superstar on RAW who could lose her push after SummerSlam. The former Damage CTRL leader will compete in the triple-threat match at SummerSlam against Naomi and Rhea Ripley.

The Japanese star is still over with the fans, but the management could have different plans for her. She won the Women's World Championship on RAW before WrestleMania 41, and then went on to retain it against Bianca and Ripley at 'Mania.

However, for a long time, she didn't defend her title against any superstar. SKY finally lost it at Evolution earlier this month, when Naomi cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase. She might have been put in the triple-threat match at SummerSlam because she hasn't had a rematch against Naomi after Evolution.

After SummerSlam, WWE can pull back IYO SKY and instead focus more on superstars like Naomi, Rhea Ripley, Roxanne Perez, and Stephanie Vaquer on RAW.

#2. WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton

Tiffany Stratton will defend her Women's Championship against Jade Cargill at SummerSlam. Cargill won the Queen of the tournament at Riyadh last month, and she secured a title shot at The Biggest Party of the Summer. And there are good chances that The Storm might finally dethrone The Buff Barbie to become the new Women's Champion.

Once Stratton loses the gold, she might also lose her push in WWE. She won the title in January this year and has retained it so far. The 26-year-old superstar even defended it against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41. It now seems like her title reign is nearing the end, and once she loses it, WWE might focus on pushing Cargill more.

#1. The OG Bloodline member Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn will square off against Karrion Kross at SummerSlam in what is considered their third and final bout. They have beaten each other once, and at SummerSlam, it will be a do-or-die battle. And it appears that Zayn might lose the contest to Kross.

If this happens, the Canadian superstar could also lose his push in WWE and be written off from TV for quite some time. It appears that the creative doesn't have a comprehensive storyline for Zayn as of now.

The OG Bloodline member has been on a losing streak for the last few months. Apart from winning the match against Karrion Kross at Night of Champions last month, the 41-year-old superstar has lost several matches in line, in singles as well as in tag-team sets. This also indicates that the company might not be in favor of pushing him any further on RAW.

Since Karrion Kross has become immensely popular with the fans, they support him despite him being a heel. Therefore, he is the favorite to win the match at SummerSlam. After losing the bout, Sami Zayn might be taken off TV and brought back weeks later as a heel.

