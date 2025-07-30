Predicting every winner at WWE SummerSlam 2025

WWE SummerSlam 2025 is set to be a historic two-night spectacle at MetLife Stadium, and the fans have been waiting for the fireworks to kick off the show. The Biggest Party of The Summer has some intense matchups lined up that have the world talking about what could happen at the premium live event.

Some of the biggest stars in the industry are set to compete against each other, and the fans have been predicting the winners online for quite some time now.

Let’s check out the potential winner of every match at SummerSlam 2025:

#12. The Wyatt Sicks vs. Street Profits vs. Fraxiom vs. DIY vs. Motor City Machine Guns vs. Andrade & Rey Fénix – Six‑Team Tag TLC (Night Two)

Since their entry in the SmackDown tag team division, The Wyatt Sicks have managed to make a name for themselves. The faction clinched a massive tag team title victory a few weeks ago on the blue brand to make headlines all around the globe.

With a massive TLC match set for SummerSlam, fans expect a banger match from the tag team division to set up a new standard for tag team matches. Considering the current format, The Wyatt Sicks could use help from other members of the faction and end up retaining their titles.

Winner: The Wyatt Sicks

#11. Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jacob Fatu – U.S. Championship, Steel Cage (Night Two)

A deeply personal grudge match between two stars trapped in a Steel Cage is set between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. The two men spent quite some time together in Solo's Bloodline and have already had a banger match. The first time they faced each other, Talla Tonga's debut and the returning Tonga Loa helped Sikoa pick up the victory.

However, with a steel cage perhaps limiting their involvement this time, Jacob Fatu could finally get back what he lost quite controversially, his United States Championship.

Winner: Jacob Fatu

#10. Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria – Women’s Intercontinental Title, No DQ/No Count‑Out (Night Two)

The Women’s Intercontinental Championship picture has been quite intriguing and exciting ever since the involvement of Becky Lynch and Bayley in the mix. Along with the champion Lyra Valkyria, all three women have elevated the status of the title and delivered a brilliant feud.

Valkyria is now set to challenge Lynch for the title once again, and if she loses, she won’t be able to challenge The Man again as long as she holds the title. Considering the stipulation and the no disqualification rules, Valkyria could end up reclaiming the gold once again on the red brand.

Winner: Lyra Valkyria

#9. Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. AJ Styles – Intercontinental Championship (Night Two)

Dominik Mysterio has been trying to avoid his match with AJ Styles for weeks now, but the time has finally come. Mysterio now has to defend his title against The Phenomenal One at SummerSlam.

Considering the build to this entire feud, it is clear that AJ Styles will walk out of the feud as the champion. However, this is seemingly just the first match in an incredible feud between both stars, and the chase can perhaps be a little longer. SummerSlam is more than likely to feature Mysterio retaining the gold.

Winner: Dominik Mysterio

#8. Naomi (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY – Women’s World Championship, Triple Threat (Night Two)

Naomi stunned the world when she cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to win the Women’s World Championship at Evolution. However, her first title defense will give her no champion’s advantage. She is set to defend her title in a Triple Threat match at SummerSlam.

While Naomi is up against two of the top in-ring performers of the company currently, Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY, considering her recent title win, it is possible that WWE keeps the title on her for some time. This seems more likely after seeing the receptions she gets from the WWE Universe week in and week out.

Winner: Naomi

#7. SummerSlam Night 2 Main Event: John Cena (c) vs. Cody Rhodes – Undisputed WWE Championship, Street Fight (Night Two)

The WrestleMania 41 main event rematch is finally set to take place at SummerSlam when Cody Rhodes challenges John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship. This is a much-awaited match by fans for a long time now, and this could be the final time Cena is seen as the WWE World Champion in WWE.

Considering his retirement is nigh and Rhodes is the only star who has the momentum to beat The Franchise Player, he could end up with a victory to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion. Cena can then move on to other stars without the trappings of the title. Who knows what other dream matches await the WWE Universe in 2025!

Winner: Cody Rhodes

#6. Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross – Singles Match (Night One)

Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross has been getting better and better with each passing week. Both men have faced each other twice over the past few weeks, and both men have one victory to their name.

Their match at SummerSlam will mark a massive trilogy between both men, and considering the popularity of Karrion Kross lately, it is very likely that he walks out with a win.

Winner: Karrion Kross

#5. Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed – Tag Match (Night One)

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso reunited a few weeks ago on RAW to take down the duo of Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. The latter two, under the guidance of Paul Heyman, have managed to garner a lot of attention among fans, and are now set to face two veterans in a massive tag team match.

Considering the build-up so far and the fact that Reigns returned recently, it is highlight likely that the OG Bloodline stars will walk away with the victory.

Winners: Reigns & Uso

#4. Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss – Women’s Tag Titles (Night One)

The unlikely pairing of Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss has been a smashing success and has made for a brilliant display of drama over the past few weeks. The duo is now set to challenge for the Women’s Tag Team Championship against Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez.

Taking into consideration the team has just seemed to pick up momentum, it is quite likely that new champions are crowned at SummerSlam.

Winners: Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss.

#3. Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill – WWE Women’s Championship (Night One)

After her Queen of the Ring Tournament victory, Jade Cargill is set to challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship at SummerSlam. Both women have managed to garner a lot of attention with their feud, and their match is expected to be a banger in itself.

Cargill doesn’t seem to be ready to become a champion yet, and WWE could end the match with Stratton’s hand getting raised at The Biggest Party of The Summer in this battle of faces on the blue brand. The chase should be interesting in the coming days.

Winner: Tiffany Stratton

#2. Randy Orton and Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul (Night One)

Jelly Roll is set to make his massive WWE in-ring debut alongside one of the all-time greats in Randy Orton at SummerSlam. The duo is set to face Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul. However, The Scottish Warrior might not make it to the premium live event following his recent travel issues.

McIntyre could get replaced by another big name, but regardless of that, Orton and Roll seem to be on the path to a victory at SummerSlam 2025.

Winner: Randy Orton and Jelly Roll

#1. SummerSlam Night One likely Main Event: Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk – World Heavyweight Championship (Night One)

After winning a massive Gauntlet Match on RAW, CM Punk vs. Gunther has finally been confirmed for SummerSlam. The Best in the World had a goal to become the world champion following his return to the company, and this could be his best opportunity.

With Punk not involved in any other feuds currently, he could end up walking out of MetLife Stadium as the new champion. However, speculations abound about a certain Money in the Bank winner playing possum. Time will tell.

Winner: CM Punk

