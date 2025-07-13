3 WWE stars who may benefit from Seth Rollins’ injury 

Seth Rollins competed against LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event, and the match saw a tragic end. The Visionary suffered a legitimate injury during the bout, following which he was escorted backstage by medical personnel. While WWE has yet to provide an official statement regarding it, the 39-year-old is expected to be out for a while.

Injuries and concussions have been an inevitable part of wrestlers' careers throughout generations and it stands as the biggest hurdle in their journeys. However, Rollins' injury could prove to be a blessing in disguise for several stars on the roster. It could have a domino effect on the feuds and storylines, eventually proving to be an opportunity for other talents to shine.

Here are three superstars who could benefit from Seth Rollins' injury:

#3. Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker is a prominent part of Seth Rollins' newly formed faction on RAW. With the former Shield member sidelined, Breakker could step up as the interim leader of the faction, which has been a dominant force on RAW since WrestleMania 41. This role would elevate his status from a henchman to a central figure, showcasing his potential as a future main eventer.

Moreover, the 27-year-old could get involved in some high-profile singles matches in Rollins' absence. He could share the stage with stars like CM Punk, Roman Reigns and others, which could also land Bron Breakker in a big match at SummerSlam 2025. This could prove to be a game-changer for his rising career and work as a springboard in his rise to the top.

#2. LA Knight

LA Knight secured a clean win over The Visionary at Saturday Night's Main Event. Had Seth Rollins not been injured, The Megastar wouldn't have secured a victory as per PWInsider. Regardless of how it came, a win is a win and it is a huge accomplishment for Knight. He has earned a lot of momentum and WWE can capitalize on it by pushing him as a resilient babyface.

With a big victory to his name, the 42-year-old can now get involved in prominent storylines. LA Knight has been on the cusp of the main event scene, but has struggled to break through due to competition. However, Rollins' injury could finally open a spot for him to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship. If not that, WWE can at least put him in a marquee match at SummerSlam.

#1. Gunther may benefit from Seth Rollins' injury

Ever since Seth Rollins won the Money in the Bank briefcase, Gunther has primarily been on his radar. Reports and rumors indicated that The Visionary would go after the World Heavyweight Championship. And SummerSlam was highly expected to be the place where he would cash in his MITB contract, with The Ring General losing his gold.

Now that Rollins is injured, it could benefit Gunther tremendously. His championship reign would likely span for a few more months if WWE doesn't intend to make him lose at SummerSlam. Besides, the Austrian powerhouse wouldn't probably have to worry about a cash in anytime soon. He could continue his run as the World Heavyweight Champion.

However, the above scenarios would only happen if Seth Rollins remains out of action for several months. Currently, there is no update regarding the nature of his injury and the timeline it would require for him to rehabilitate.

