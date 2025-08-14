3 WWE stars who suffered because of Triple H’s alleged dislike

Triple H has marked his territory in WWE as the Creative Head of the company and has been making headlines with the incredible shows and rivalries that he has booked over the past few months. The company is crossing every barrier in terms of success, and their recent deals with Netflix and now ESPN are just making things better.
From formerly underappreciated talent getting multiple opportunities to top talent getting what they deserve, Triple H has managed the roster perfectly. However, some superstars over the years have not been able to make it to the spotlight.
One reason might be that fans detest them, but another major reason is that Triple H himself allegedly dislikes them. Even when The Game was just a part of the roster himself, his alleged dislike of some talents led to some changes in their booking. Let’s check out a few names who might have paid the price for being allegedly disliked by The King of Kings.
#3. Former WWE Champion - CM Punk
The Best in the World has been getting everything he has dreamed of over the years. Since his return, he has had the opportunity to participate in the WrestleMania Main Event, a World Championship for the first time in 12 years, and rivalries and storylines that nobody expected to witness when Punk initially left almost a decade ago.
However, the reason Punk wasn’t the main event of WrestleMania during his first run and didn’t have a lot of his dreams come true was seemingly his alleged real-life issues with Triple H. As shown in Netflix's WWE: Unreal, both men had problems with each other, which they buried when Triple H took control over the Creative of WWE and brought back the Best in the World.
#2. LA Knight
While LA Knight has become one of the most popular stars on the roster, he has yet to secure a major title apart from the United States Championship. A recent update from Vince Russo speculates on the reason Knight is still not the World Champion.
The veteran revealed that Triple H allegedly didn’t like Knight because the latter didn’t align with his ideas, and he wasn't entirely convinced it would work. This could be the alleged reason why Knight is more popular than most of the stars in the industry, but is still not a World Champion.
#1. Austin Theory
Theory was one of the most prominent names during Vince McMahon's tenure, but now, with limited TV time, Austin Theory’s career has taken a complete turn. The former United States Champion has been completely buried since Triple H took the creative charge of WWE, and fans have often wondered why.
As per Jim Cornette, it is either that Triple H doesn’t see anything in Theory or seemingly has a dislike for him, due to which the star’s career has turned around. While the real reason is still unclear, the alleged dislike could be the problem. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the stars in the future.