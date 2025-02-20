3 WWE stars who could take over The New Bloodline if Solo Sikoa gets kicked out

Tensions within The New Bloodline continue to rise in WWE, and fans are eager to see what’s next in the ongoing family drama. During last week’s SmackDown, Solo Sikoa accidentally hit Tama Tonga with a Samoan Spike in the main event. This led to Jacob Fatu’s failure to qualify for the Men’s Elimination Chamber match.

These developments strongly hint at a possible split between Jacob and Solo in the future. In this article, we will discuss three WWE Superstars who could take over The New Bloodline if Sikoa gets kicked out of the faction.

#3. Jacob Fatu might take charge

One of the potential superstars who could take over The New Bloodline if Solo Sikoa gets kicked out is none other than Jacob Fatu himself. The Samoan Werewolf has already expressed dissatisfaction with the actions of the former Ula Fala holder.

Additionally, after failing to qualify for the Elimination Chamber match due to Solo’s mistake, the Street Champion could face serious consequences for his actions. This scenario raises the possibility that Jacob Fatu might take control of The New Bloodline and eventually oust the self-proclaimed Tribal Chief from the faction.

#2. The Rock might return to become the new leader

The Rock played a significant role in the Bloodline saga before breaking character to embrace Cody Rhodes and acknowledge Roman Reigns on RAW's Netflix premiere. However, WWE still has the opportunity to revive his Final Boss persona in the ongoing family drama by bringing him back as the new leader of Bloodline 2.0.

Previously, many believed that The Great One was the true mastermind behind the faction, as it stood in opposition to Roman Reigns, but that scenario never unfolded.

With tensions rising between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa, the Hollywood megastar could return to take over The New Bloodline if Solo gets ousted from the group.

With several real-life Bloodline stars like Hikuleo and Lance Anoa'i already rumored to join or having signed with WWE recently, The Rock taking over and adding new blood to the group seems to be an option that can be explored by WWE.

#1. Roman Reigns might turn heel again in WWE to take over the faction

Roman Reigns won back the Ula Fala, which signifies that the power of the family is once again vested in him within the Stamford-based promotion. If Solo Sikoa gets kicked out of The New Bloodline, the Original Tribal Chief could turn heel once again in WWE and potentially take over the faction.

Aligning Jacob Fatu with Roman Reigns could be a great decision, especially considering the attention Fatu is receiving from the WWE Universe. Furthermore, this would allow the company to turn Solo into a babyface and set up a future feud against Roman Reigns.

Another possible reason could be that without his men behind him, he has been rather exposed to his enemies, the prime example being Seth Rollins' attack at the Royal Rumble earlier this year.

A villainous turn for the OTC is entirely possible, as power has corrupted him before, and history could repeat itself.

