3 WWE Superstars that didn't use their name in AEW and 3 that did in TNA

WWE Superstars will often make a name for themselves regardless of where they compete. Whether it is in the company they had come to call home or outside of it, WWE stars both past and present generate that popularity through a number of different qualities.

However, a WWE star gains their notoriety through their name. It is the name of a wrestler that they are referred to and have the greatest connection to with their fanbase.

For a number of WWE Superstars, they were able to achieve success with the use of their given name. Fans had long known that Cody, Matt Hardy, and Chris Jericho all generated success because of their personas. However, they also built a name for themselves but using their given name.

Today several stars such as Jon Moxley, Colt Cabana, and even Kenny Omega achieved success under an alias. Which former and present WWE stars used their given names in TNA and didn't in AEW? Here is our list below.

#5. That did in TNA: Kurt Angle

Kurt Angle

One of the WWE stars that did use his name in TNA's IMPACT Wrestling was Kurt Angle! Angle rose to prominence when he won a medal at the Olympics with a "broken freakin neck"! With that sense of accomplishment behind him, how can you hide it?

As a former WWE Champion, Kurt Angle had seemingly achieved all there was for him to do in the WWE. His name was as much a part of him as anything else. With his background playing an integral part of his character, his name would remain with him. The shaved head, features and name would be impossible to hide even under a mask.

As a birth name, it is difficult to trademark, therefore with some minor tweaks to his character, Kurt Angle brought his flair for the dramatic to TNA and a new career. Oh, it's real, it's damn real! While a name doesn't make the character in the case of Kurt Angle, it would be impossible to see the man as being anything other than the man of integrity, intelligence, and intensity.