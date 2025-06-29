3 WWE stars Triple H buried at Night of Champions 2025

The WWE Universe has not stopped talking about all the action that unfolded at the incredible Night of Champions premium live event. The show featured several action-packed matches and helped numerous stars make a massive name for themselves.

Cody Rhodes and Jade Cargill earned their rightful spots at the top as the King and Queen of the Ring, adding another accolade to their legacies. Further, a massive title change shocked the world after Hikuleo made his debut on the main roster to help Solo Sikoa become the new United States Champion. With numerous surprises and moments having taken place, the fans are now quite excited for SummerSlam 2025.

While Triple H managed to elevate the position of numerous names in the company, the Chief Operating Officer of WWE ended up burying some of them. Every superstar on the card showed out in Riyadh, but the results ended up elevating only a few names. Let’s check out three superstars who were buried after an incredible performance at Night of Champions.

#3. Raquel Rodriguez

The Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez battled former Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley in a Riyadh Boulevard Street Fight. While the match ended up being action-packed as expected, not everyone liked the result. Though the WWE Universe’s favorite, Rhea Ripley, ended up winning the match, this outcome doesn’t make any change to the storylines.

Fans expected Rodriguez to win after a small interference from Roxanne Perez to build the feud further and finally give the Judgment Day star a big victory. While Ripley was bound to come out on top by the end of the rivalry, a straight victory in the match ended up affecting Raquel’s status in the company.

#2. Former WWE United States Champion Jacob Fatu

Jacob Fatu failed to defend his United States Championship against Solo Sikoa at Night of Champions. The star turned on Solo back at Money in the Bank and faced his former Tribal Chief for the first time in Riyadh. Considering the beginning of his face run and the momentum he has had lately, fans expected Fatu to retain his title.

However, a surprising return from Tonga Loa and, further, the shocking debut of Hikuleo ended up being the reason for Fatu’s loss at the premium live event. The two massive surprises led to Fatu losing the match and his title to Solo Sikoa, which has ended up burying the star and ending all the momentum he had. Further, now that Fatu is not the champion anymore, he needs to find a couple of other stars and team up with them—and Jimmy Uso as well—to take on the Bloodline.

#1. Karrion Kross

Karrion Kross entered the squared circle for the first time since December 2024 at Night of Champions, in a match against Sami Zayn. The star has been playing some mind games with Zayn over the past few months, and both men finally clashed at the premium live event.

Fans expected this to be the night Kross was pushed to a higher level in WWE. However, to everyone’s disappointment, Sami Zayn managed to defeat Karrion Kross. Not only did the former Intercontinental Champion defeat him, but he also buried Kross and all the momentum he had started to gain. Only time will tell what WWE has in store for these stars next.

