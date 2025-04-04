3 WWE stars Triple H currently likes and 2 he doesn’t

The Game Triple H has been doing a great job as WWE's Chief Content Officer and has managed to build a number of superstars to a completely new level in the industry. While many of them have failed to deliver, they have been given multiple opportunities, which shows the faith Triple H has in them.

However, some on the roster have not been given many chances, which hints at The Game disliking them. Let's check out a few names on the roster that Triple H likes and a few that he seemingly doesn't.

#3. Likes: Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens has always been one of the favorite superstars of The Game, and the star has managed to live up to his mentor's expectations. KO is considered one of the most versatile stars in the industry, and his work has been incredible lately.

With incredible work, the fact that The Game likes him, and his potential, Owens has earned some massive opportunities over the past few years and will continue to get them in the future.

#2. Seemingly Dislikes: Triple H's signing - Tonga Loa

While there is no legitimate beef or tension between Tonga Loa and Triple H, the latter might dislike him. Loa has fumbled to deliver at his best several times on TV since his debut, and his botches have been caught on camera every time.

The star's work in and out of the ring needs to be refined a lot, but his connection with the Bloodline forced WWE to keep him active on TV rather than giving him some time off to work on himself in the Performance Center. However, Loa is currently out of action due to a torn bicep at the 2025 Survivor Series: WarGames.

#2. Likes: Seth Rollins

The inevitable history between The Game and Seth Rollins is worth revisiting. Both men have been friends as well as foes but have always respected each other's work. Rollins has always considered the Game his mentor, and Triple H has always liked the star and his talent.

Triple H has given Rollins multiple opportunities over the years, and the latter has delivered on all of them. Today, The Visionary is one of the greatest names in the industry, and it won't be a surprise if The Game inducts him into the Hall of Fame in the future.

#2. Seemingly Dislikes: Austin Theory

Since the beginning of the Triple H era, Austin Theory's career has seen a massive dip. The star was one of the most prominent names when Vince McMahon was in charge, but his booking has been questioned in the past few months.

Theory has massive talent and might deliver on every opportunity he gets. However, The King of Kings' potential dislike of the star might be why he hasn't been getting many opportunities to showcase his talents on TV lately.

#1. Likes: Bron Breakker

The Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker has proved to be one of the fastest-rising stars in the industry and has been getting massive opportunities on TV.

The Game has been vocal about what he likes about Breakker and has shown love for the young star from the beginning. The 27-year-old has been making headlines around the world with his talent and clearly has a bright future ahead. Time will tell what WWE has in store for him in the future.

