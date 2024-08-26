Kevin Owens details "sense of humor" he shares with WWE CCO Triple H

Paul "Triple H" Levesque evidently is a huge supporter of WWE Superstar Kevin Owens. In the storyline, The Prizefighter was plunged into the main event eight years ago when the company was forced to insert a new star at the last minute due to inaugural Universal Champion Finn Bálor's injury. To this date, it remains Owens' sole world title reign.

Speaking to Rick Ucchino of Sports Illustrated, Kevin Owens discussed his relationship with Triple H and how it helps give him creative freedom. Owens, 40, is at a stage in his career where fans have grown to cheer for him after all the years of exceptional storytelling and character work. His fourth wall breaks is a comedic relief to fans because it retains common sense and continuity of storyline at the same time, as seen in the opening segment this past Friday.

He openly articulated the step-by-step process of setting up a tag team main event when he interrupted The Grayson Waller Effect, even calling out SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis to confirm.

The Prizefighter revealed that his material is more organic than before and the whole idea of breaking the fourth wall was given a thumbs up by The Game, with whom he shares a "very similar" sense of humor:

"What has helped me bring that forward to the screen is definitely Triple H [taking over as Chief Content Officer], because he was kind of that way too. We have a very similar sense of humor. So it was, I don't know, it was a couple years ago when we were talking about how we were gonna do a certain thing on the show. And I went, and I was half joking, 'Can I just point out how ridiculous this is?' And he goes, "Yeah, why not?" And then it just became a thing." [H/T: SI]

While seeds were sown for a heel turn on SmackDown, Kevin Owens declared his loyalty to Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes this Friday. He confronted the notion later in the aforementioned interview.

Kevin Owens confirms his WWE contract is set to expire in 2025

As of this writing, Kevin Owens' wrestling career, or at least his time in WWE, is nearing its end. He had mentioned that his contract would expire in 2025 and brought it up again during his interview with Sports Illustrated.

At Bash in Berlin on August 31, Kevin Owens will challenge The American Nightmare for the Undisputed WWE Championship. It remains to be seen if The Prizefighter manages to add another world title reign to his illustrious career come Saturday.

