Fan favorite WWE star finally confronts the notion of turning on Cody Rhodes 

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is the ultimate babyface of SmackDown, perhaps barring only the man he dethroned at WrestleMania in April—Roman Reigns, who received a heroic welcome upon his return this summer.

As it happens with most babyface champions these days, a lack of credible heel challengers can diminish the impact of their reign. Heading into Bash in Berlin on August 31, The American Nightmare's title defense against Kevin Owens is believed to be a "cold match," as WWE creative does not have a fleshed-out storyline for the two babyfaces.

Although The Prizefighter appeared as though he was about to hit Cody Rhodes with the latter's belt this past Friday, nothing substantial took place.

Trending

Speaking to Rick Ucchino of Sports Illustrated, Kevin Owens has finally addressed the situation. He pointed to the one thing Paul "Triple H" Levesque values more than anything else as WWE's creative head—how the fans react to what is presented:

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

"I think that’s almost like the theory that's applied to everything we do now," Owens said. "Maybe the audience won't react exactly as you'd expect them to or even want them to when you crafted the story or whatever it is. But are they making noise? Yes. Okay, let's keep going this way and then we'll adjust as needed." [H/T: SI]

Although Rhodes and Owens were on the same page last Friday, the seeds are already planted for a potential heel turn. The former Universal Champion has made a career out of turning on his friends.

What does Cody Rhodes have to say about this ahead of WWE Bash in Berlin?

Cody Rhodes handpicked Kevin Owens as his challenger, an offer the latter initially declined. At Bash in Berlin, The Prizefighter will receive his first world title shot since he challenged Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble 2023. This bizarre booking strategy was questioned by former WWE writer Vince Russo.

Meanwhile, The American Nightmare stood by his friend and assured fans that there is no way Owens will turn on him after SmackDown went off the air this past Friday, where the two defeated A-Town Down Under in the main event:

"Everyone who watches all this wrestling thinks they know how to call it. This is my friend, my actual friend. Not just an on-camera friend, an off-camera friend. We get to wrestle in Berlin. Those who haven't seen the German fans are like, you're gonna be blown away by Bash in Berlin. Kevin Owens is the man. He saved me," said Cody Rhodes.

Bash in Berlin is scheduled to air live this Saturday in Berlin, Germany. The likely main event will be from the Red Brand, as World Heavyweight Champion Gunther is the favorite among German fans. The Ring General will defend his belt against The Legend Killer, Randy Orton.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.