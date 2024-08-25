  • home icon
  • WWE
  • "How are you getting a title shot?" - WWE veteran questions Kevin Owens' bizarre booking (Exclusive)

"How are you getting a title shot?" - WWE veteran questions Kevin Owens' bizarre booking (Exclusive)

By Shubhajit Deb
Modified Aug 25, 2024 03:12 GMT
Kevin Owens will face Cody Rhodes at Bash in Berlin (via WWE.com)
Kevin Owens will face Cody Rhodes at Bash in Berlin (via WWE.com)

Kevin Owens is all set to face Cody Rhodes at Bash in Berlin, with the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line. However, a veteran is not pleased with how the match was booked.

While The Prizefighter is certainly one of the biggest names on the roster, he is not exactly a consistent match winner in WWE. This year, for instance, Owens lost almost as many matches as he had won. Considering how the shows are presented, Vince Russo believes these statistics should also be considered when booking major title matches.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the veteran explained his perspective by taking Kevin Owens as an example.

also-read-trending Trending
"They present it as a competition. I mean, there is no getting around, you are presenting it as a competition. Like Dr. Chris said, if you are 6-9 (wins-losses), how are you getting a title shot?" [16:26 onwards]

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

You can check out the full video below:

youtube-cover

The WWE veteran was not happy about Kevin Owens initially turning down the title shot

Before the bout was finalized, The Prizefighter had been surprisingly hesitant about accepting the title shot from Cody Rhodes. Vince Russo said this made no sense, given the state of things.

Speaking on another episode of Writing with Russo, the veteran explained that Kevin refusing to face Cody Rhodes for the title did not make a compelling story.

"So, he (Cody Rhodes) offers a title shot to Kevin Owens. I never thought I would see this in my entire lifetime. Kevin Owens turns down the title shot saying he's not worthy and there's a locker room full of guys. I don't know why."
youtube-cover

As of now, fans will have to see how Kevin Owens plans on taking down Cody Rhodes at the WWE Bash in Berlin.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी