"How are you getting a title shot?" - WWE veteran questions Kevin Owens' bizarre booking (Exclusive)

Kevin Owens is all set to face Cody Rhodes at Bash in Berlin, with the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line. However, a veteran is not pleased with how the match was booked.

While The Prizefighter is certainly one of the biggest names on the roster, he is not exactly a consistent match winner in WWE. This year, for instance, Owens lost almost as many matches as he had won. Considering how the shows are presented, Vince Russo believes these statistics should also be considered when booking major title matches.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the veteran explained his perspective by taking Kevin Owens as an example.

"They present it as a competition. I mean, there is no getting around, you are presenting it as a competition. Like Dr. Chris said, if you are 6-9 (wins-losses), how are you getting a title shot?" [16:26 onwards]

The WWE veteran was not happy about Kevin Owens initially turning down the title shot

Before the bout was finalized, The Prizefighter had been surprisingly hesitant about accepting the title shot from Cody Rhodes. Vince Russo said this made no sense, given the state of things.

Speaking on another episode of Writing with Russo, the veteran explained that Kevin refusing to face Cody Rhodes for the title did not make a compelling story.

"So, he (Cody Rhodes) offers a title shot to Kevin Owens. I never thought I would see this in my entire lifetime. Kevin Owens turns down the title shot saying he's not worthy and there's a locker room full of guys. I don't know why."

As of now, fans will have to see how Kevin Owens plans on taking down Cody Rhodes at the WWE Bash in Berlin.

