"Student of the Game" - Triple H praises WWE Hall of Famer's son; hypes upcoming event

Triple H took some time this afternoon to give high praise to current NXT Champion Bron Breakker and others ahead of tonight's NXT 2.0: Heatwave event.

The Game has been on a roll since resuming his role as Executive Vice President of Talent Relations and becoming WWE's Head of Creative. However, it's no secret that NXT holds a special place in the Hall of Famer's heart.

In a lengthy Twitter thread, The King of Kings praised each competitor involved in the upcoming event and gave a special acknowledgment of Bron Breakker's contributions to the brand itself. Calling him a true "student of the game", and someone who stepped up to the enormous challenge of being the "top dog".

"The list of #WWENXT Champions features competitors throughout the entirety of our industry's landscape. @bronbreakkerwwe, to many, was thrust into his role as "top dog" but has grown immensely as not only the person with the title, but a student of the game. #NXTHeatwave" - Triple H, Twitter

Triple H's comments regarding Bron Breakker came at the end of a long Twitter thread where he hyped up each match taking place at the Tuesday Night event; and the superstars participating in them. The Game stated that while he knows the WWE Universe is extremely excited about recent changes to the main roster, he wanted to highlight the "great work" being done in NXT.

This included: Mandy Rose, Carmelo Hayes, Santos Escobar, and others.

"There has been a lot of excitement around the @WWE Universe on #WWERaw and #Smackdown... but wanted to share thoughts on the great work the talent and coaches @WWENXT have been doing and the matches at #NXTHeatwave tonight on @USA_Network #WWENXT"

WWE Fans react to Triple H hyping up NXT 2.0: Heatwave

WWE fans jumped on the opportunity to react and retweet the extensive thread created by Triple H, with many expressing excitement for the card itself and for Triple H's current role in WWE.

"I missed you hyping up NXT" - Best4Business15

"STACKED card" - Don't Try This At Home Podcast

Some fans even expressed a desire for NXT to move out of the CWC, go on the road or even return to the brand's former home of Full Sail University in Florida.

NXT 2.0's Heatwave event will take place live tonight at 8pm EST on the USA Network. Headlined by three major title matches for the North American, NXT Women's, and NXT Championship(s).

What are your thoughts on tonight's event? Let us know your predictions in the comment section below!

