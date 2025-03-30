3 WWE stars Triple H did dirty on the Road to WrestleMania 41

WWE has successfully built a stacked card for WrestleMania 41, and the excitement for The Grandest Stage of Them All is at an all-time high. Some huge matches have been confirmed for The Show of Shows, and storylines have been building up very well, leading into another spectacular edition of WrestleMania.

Some of the biggest names are set to be part of The Grandest Stage of Them All, and massive matches have been confirmed for the megastars of the industry. However, there are a few superstars who deserve much better booking than they have received.

Triple H has managed to build several stars on the Road to WrestleMania but has failed to deliver his potential with some stars, which might end up being a big blow for the industry. With a stage like WrestleMania, every superstar has emotions attached and dreams set, but The Game has struggled to deliver when it comes to these particular stars.

Let's look at a few names that Triple H failed to capitalize on before WrestleMania.

#3. Alexa Bliss

Former Women's Champion Alexa Bliss made a giant return to WWE during the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match. The star quickly became a major attraction following her return but was taken off TV soon after due to the absence of any storyline for her.

With The Wyatt Sicks sidelined, Bliss has remained off TV. Given her absence over the past few weeks, she might not be a part of this year's WrestleMania. Even if she is brought back on TV now, she might not be able to get a massive match confirmed for the show.

#2. WWE Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso

The 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner, Jey Uso, is set to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at The Grandest Stage of Them All. While WWE has put a lot of momentum on Uso following his massive Rumble victory, the storyline between both men has been somewhat underwhelming.

Jey Uso has managed to garner a lot of attention from fans for the dream he has been trying to accomplish at WrestleMania, millions around the world have lost interest in the showdown due to the poor build-up to the match.

#1. Drew McIntyre

One of the biggest stars in the industry who deserves much more than he is currently receiving is Drew McIntyre. The former World Heavyweight Champion is regarded as one of the top-tier stars in the industry, but when compared to the other names on the list, McIntyre appears to be facing the most underwhelming showdown.

While The Scottish Warrior's match isn't official yet, it is clear that he would face Damian Priest at WrestleMania 41, which has not been a massive attraction for the WWE Universe. Over the past few months, Triple H has not been very kind to the hard work McIntyre has put into the industry, which fans acknowledge every single day.

Fans will have to wait and see what Triple H has in store for these stars at WrestleMania.

