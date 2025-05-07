In the world of WWE, one of the occurrences guaranteed to make a splash is a major star turning heel. We don't even need to go back past this year to examine the impact of potentially industry-altering heel turns. John Cena and Seth Rollins/Paul Heyman turning to the dark side have shaken the very foundations of professional wrestling, and while the former has already won his 17th WWE Championship, speculation is rampant as to whether Rollins could soon get his hands on the World Heavyweight Championship as well.

One aspect of storytelling that the Triple H creative regime has done well over the past three years is setting up slow-burn and justifiable heel turns. This has made the likes of Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, and Kevin Owens some of the most compelling characters in recent memory.

While it is true that there have been a few misses as well, for a production that does over 100 shows live over the course of the year, that is bound to be the case.

Nevertheless, in this article, we shall look at three WWE Superstars who could turn to the dark side very soon, and in a certain sense, the WWE Universe couldn't exactly fault them for doing so.

#3. Bianca Belair - The EST of WWE

Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41 - Source: Getty

Bianca Belair was booed constantly during the Road to WrestleMania 41 while embroiled in a feud with IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley. This led many in the WWE Universe to question why that was the case.

While there’s no denying that she’s an incredible in-ring competitor, Belair has perhaps lacked depth in her character for quite some time. This is precisely why a heel turn could potentially work wonders for her.

Whether it’s the occasionally quirky outfits, her use of the braided ponytail, or the EST persona altogether, Bianca Belair has untapped potential as a heel that’s just waiting to be explored. It is surprising that she hasn’t turned heel on the main roster yet, and a major section of the audience has been clamouring for The EST to turn to the dark side for quite a while now.

A shift in direction wouldn’t just rejuvenate her career. It could also help elevate the next wave of young babyfaces. The live crowds, in a certain sense, have also passed somewhat of a decree; they are not going to embrace the happy-go-lucky Bianca Belair anymore.

Given her special connection with young girls, her potential heel turn is sure to leave an indelible mark on the minds of a major section of the audience.

#2. Aleister Black - WWE's newest acquisition

Aleister Black makes his return to WWE on SmackDown - Source: Getty

Aleister Black returned to WWE after almost five years on the post-WrestleMania edition of SmackDown and has since been involved in a feud with The Miz and Carmelo Hayes. However, his circumstances are very different from the aforementioned position of Bianca Belair. Black has always had the "cool factor" going for him, in WWE as well as AEW.

Interestingly, Black has never been a heel on the main roster with the exception of that one night of his return, where he attacked Big E way back in 2020 (only to be released a few days later). On the contrary, debuting at AEW Road Rager and being insanely popular in All Elite Wrestling through the initial stages of his run, Black was never a babface in the company.

Given his versatility in all aspects of the business, Aleister Black is someone who, with the right presentation, can be the next "monster heel" on SmackDown. Additionally, given that he is now older and not as explosive in the ring as he once was, a slower and yet more vicious and sadistic moveset could be beneficial for him in the long run.

#1. Rhea Ripley - One of the most beloved stars in WWE

Rhea Ripley brutally powerbombs Iyo Sky through a table... and Bianca Belair - Source: Getty

Rhea Ripley has been one of the most over wrestlers on the face of the earth over the past year. From getting some of the loudest pops in stadiums and arenas all over the world to having a mainstream appeal, Mami is undeniably the present and the future of professional wrestling.

However, recent developments on Monday Night RAW have hinted at Ripley being frustrated with not being at the top of the food chain i.e. possessing the Women's World Championship. Her thirst for gold could once again set in motion a series of events that led the former The Judgment Day member to make some morally questionable "judgments." Her complicated relationship with the reigning champion, IYO SKY,` could play a pivotal role in this regard and set up a blockbuster match for Summerslam.

Sky's growing popularity among the WWE Universe might instill a sense of envy in Ripley too, which could make their feud not just about the championship and the top spot, but something much more personal, adding a sense of hatred and vitriol that could take the WWE Universe by storm.

