3 WWE Stars Who Could Be Revealed as the Mysterious Masked Man on Raw

By Love Verma
Modified Aug 05, 2025 07:28 GMT
New masked man appears on RAW. [Image credits: Netflix]
New masked man appears on RAW. [Image credits: Netflix]

The storyline of El Grande continues on WWE RAW as another new masked man appeared on the red brand. This happened when Dragon Lee was clashing with Dominik Mysterio. Initially, the first El Grande Americano came to distract during the middle of the bout, likely Ludwig Kaiser.

Soon, the second El Grande, who is anticipated to be Pete Dunne, made his presence too. Out of nowhere, a third masked man appeared in a similar costume and aided Dominik Mysterio to retain the Championship.

In this article, we will discuss three WWE stars who could be the new third El Grande Americano on Monday Night RAW.

#3. Chad Gable might be the person behind the new mask?

Chad Gable is currently out of WWE due to injury. This was also one of the reasons why Ludwig Kaiser was eventually introduced as the new El Grande. With another masked man surfacing on the internet, Gable could be behind it..

We have seen how Seth Rollins used a fake injury to achieve a successful cash-in. So there is a slight chance that Chad Gable might be doing the same to make everyone believe that he is not the El Grande.

In the absence of Master Gable, he could be working as El Grande Americano in this third masked man disguise..

#2. Ilja Dragunov might have already returned?

Fans are already making assumptions about the potential identity behind the new masked man, and the name of Ilja Dragunov also comes into this conversation. It's been a long time since the Mad Dragon has appeared on television. The last time he competed in the ring was September 28, 2024, in a WWE SuperShow.

Since then, he has been absent from the Stamford-based promotion due to a real-life injury. Considering that a long time has passed, it is likely that Ilja has already returned as the new El Grande Americano on WWE RAW.

#1. Tyler Bate is highly likely to be El Grande on WWE RAW

Tyler Bate is the most likely name behind the new El Grande Americano. The chances get higher after Pete Dunne seemed likely to be the star behind the mask, too, as Tyler and Pete were part of a tag team called New Catch Republic.

So if Triple H puts the Bruiserweight in this storyline, it's conceivable that Tyler could have been inserted too. Additionally, based on the height and size of the new masked individual, Bate seems to match the description..

Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

